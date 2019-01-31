Some of these companies have been fined whilst others have been seized from operating.

The commission said these fifteen companies have violated the local Content Law.

The Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Faibille who spoke to reporters indicated that the companies were sanctioned after several discussions to ensure those companies complied with the law which requires more than 50 per cent of local participation in oil and gas activities in the country.

He said, “At the compliance level, I am able to report to you that the Petroleum Commission has in the course of last year and the year before sanctioned various international service companies in the Upstream space in various ways,” adding that, “Some have been administrative fines, some have been rejected and faced termination of contracts.”

Mr Faibille said this during the launch of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber in Accra.

The commission, however, refused to name the sanctioned companies.

Some of these companies have acted out of ignorance and the commission has engaged them and seen a lot of reform on their part.

The CEO said, “we are also mindful, we seek to ensure that all these things are done in a framework of understanding and respect and mutual cooperation rather than naming and shaming at this point.”

Nonetheless, Mr Faibille has forewarned that his outfit will revoke the licences of Petroleum companies who continuously violate the Law.

“We have communicated that to them that it will not be only fines but there are instances where we see a pattern of repetition because they have the money and they will pay. So if beyond the fines, we have to revoke the permit, we will do so. We do so with a very human face but where the facts are so glaring or the breaches are so glaring, we do not tolerate that at all.”