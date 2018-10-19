Pulse.com.gh logo
$2.5 billion Sequoia-backed Utah startup which promises to make 'brands into religions' just filed to go public

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Qualtrics has filed an S-1 for an initial public offering.

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith play

Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith

(Brendan Moran/Getty Images)

  • Qualtrics, a Utah-based startup, filed to go public on Friday.
  • The startup, which is backed by venture capital firms Sequoia and Accel, was last valued at $2.5 billion.
  • The IPO is being led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

This story is developing. Refresh the page or click here for the latest update.

