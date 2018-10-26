Thousands of urbanites choose to live in vans, but photos show this experience can be more cramped and lonely than it's made out to be.
Living out of a van can be a lonely, cramped existence — yet some people are choosing it over life in a standard home. As real estate becomes more expensive in cities like New York and San Francisco, young tech workers, retirees, and even families are turning to converted vans as a way to save on rent.
The phenomenon has taken off across a number of social channels. It's now easy to find glamorous shots of van living on Instagram or idealistic blog posts touting a mobile lifestyle.
Though van dwelling may be a viable option for some, the reality is far less seductive than it's made out to be. Many photos of converted vans show little room for anything other than a bed and a few storage bins. Vehicles that have been lived in for a while are often a cluttered mess, packed with stray belongings and portable fans.
Check out what van living is really like for the urbanites who dare to tackle life on the road — and the many who rely on vans as an affordable housing option.
After another long day of cleaning and repairs, our double passenger seat has been removed, the wall paneling is off, and the original floor removed. We're almost looking at a blank canvas! -LV . . . #vanlife #vanconversion #sprintervanlife #sprintervan #sprinterconversion #viathevan
Here#emo#4oCZ##s #emo#4oCc##The Blue Lagoon#emo#4oCd##, utilizing its garage storage space! Swipe right for a photo of the van when it was fresh out of the Freedom Vans shop. #van #vanlife #projectvanlife #freedomvans #customvan #sprintervan #sprinter #vanconversion #convertedvan #sprinterconversion #convertedsprinter #vanbuild #travel #adventuremobile #storage
In #emo#4oCc##Graystone#emo#4oCd##, a fold down bed is securely lowered onto chains for the second explorer. The bed can be folded and secured to the wall to open up interior space. #van #vanlife #freedomvans #sprinter #sprintervan #sprinterconversion #convertedvan #convertedsprinter #vanconversion #projectvanlife
Happy family On est coll#emo#w6k=##s H-24 et on vit dans 4m2 mais on #emo#w6k=##changerait notre place pour rien au monde #emo#77iP## #van #vanlife #vanlifestyle #vanlifers #vanlifeideas #family #outdoor #ontheroad #outdoorlife #outdoorliving #camping #cat #homeiswhereweparkit #homeonwheels #nomads #england #uk #may #nature #campingwithdogs #campingwithpets #conversion #happy #travel #travelling #traveltheworld #roadtrip #love #spring
We had an amazing meet up with @funontheroad @mc_cabrone @_lungta_ and @bus_hops this weekend. I wish we could always travel in a convoy like this! #vanenvy #vanlife #vandwellers #govan #funontheroad #westfalia #gmc #ford #campervan #vanlifediaries #exploringalternatives #nomads #explorecanada #bromont #roadtrip #wanderlust
@manvandogblog said it best in the interview he did with us. Things will happen on the road and it's all about how you react to them. Also dont forget that there is no problem....only a solution. After all.... @vanningaintnojoke !!! #vanningaintnojoke #vanlife #vandweller #houselessnothomeless #homeiswhereyouparkit #adventurevan #campervan #adventuremobile #overlanding #overland #tinyhome #vansion #minimalism #simplelife #simplicity #legalizevanlife #vanlifeisnotacrime #vansofinstagram #freedomthevan #freedomthevanbulance #towtruck #oregon
Reposting @kamithebus: ... "Sometimes you have to share the beautiful view... but at a place like @helsetcamping that#emo#4oCY##s alright! [no ad, just personal opinion] as long as it#emo#4oCY##s not too crammed, quiet and people are nice I don#emo#4oCY##t mind neighboring campers so much - do you? . . . #helsetcamping #kamithebus #campervan #t5camper #vanlife #projectvanlife #outdoorlife #camperlifestyle #vanlifediaries #vancrush #vandwelling #vanlove #outboundliving #homeiswhereyouparkit #vansofgermany #vanlifemovement #bewusstaufr#emo#w6Q=##dern"
