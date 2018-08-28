23 insane structures built at Burning Man through the years

news
Burning Man, the wild, dusty arts and culture festival that takes over the Nevada desert at the end of each summer, has become a cultural phenomenon since it began in San Francisco in 1986.
It moved to the Black Rock Desert in 1990, and attendance has grown exponentially since then — last year's event boasted an approximate attendance of 70,000. Burning Man 2018, which began August 26, is estimated to be equally huge.
Though the festival has gained a reputation for its party culture, one of Burning Man's mainstays is the incredible artwork that festival goers can find while wandering around. Teams spend months and even years designing, preparing, and raising funds for their projects. From elaborate temples to massive structures to illuminated domes, Burning Man is an architectural feast for the eyes.
Take a look at the stunning works of design and construction that have been created through the years.
Temple of Stars (2004)
By David Best and The Temple Crew (kyle tsui/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Big Rig Jig (2007)
By Mike Ross (Jesse Wagstaff/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Basura Sagrada (2008)
By Shrine, Tuckerm and the Basura Sagrada Collaboratory (Alan Turkus/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Aeolian Pyrophonic Hall & Whispering Wall (2010)
By Capra J'neva & Crew (Jennifer Morrow/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
The Temple of Transition (2011)
By Chris Hankins, Diarmaid Horkan and Ian Beaverstock and the International Arts Mega Crew (Ratha Grimes/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Opal Essence (2012)
By Idaho CORE project (Hawaii Savvy/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Temple of Whollyness (2013)
By Gregg Fleishman, Melissa Barron, Lightning Clearwater III and The Connection Crew (vjhoming/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
The Cradle of Mir (2013)
By Pustye Holmi (Jennifer Morrow/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
Embrace (2014)
By The Pier Group (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
Temple of Grace (2014)
By David Best and The Temple Crew (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
The Temple of Promise (2015)
By The Dreamers Guild (Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan)
Totem Of Confessions (2015)
By Michael Garlington (Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan)
Blunderwood Portable (2015)
By the Cat and the Cockroach Collective (Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan)
Hybycozo - Deep Thought (2015)
By Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu (Wong Maye-E/Reuters)
Goddess of the Empty Sea (2015)
By the Mazu team (Tomas Loewy/Amy Chan)
R-Evolution (2015)
By Marco Cochrane (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
The Black Rock Lighthouse Service (2016)
By Tom Lee, Max Poynton, Dave Keane and others (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
The Space Whale (2016)
By The Pier Group and Android Jones (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
The Temple Project (2016)
By David Best and The Temple Crew (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
Tree of Ténéré (2017)
By Zachary Smith, Alex Green, Mark Slee, Patrick Deegan, and others (Steve Jurvetson/Flickr/CC by 2.0)
The Orb (planned for 2018)
Bjarke Ingels, Jakob Lange, and others (The Orb)
The 747 Project (planned for 2018)
By Big Imagination Foundation (Tan Nguyen)
RadiaLumia (planned for 2018)
By FoldHaus Art Collective (FoldHaus Collective)