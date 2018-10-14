25 photos show Hurricane Michael's destruction from the sky

news
Hurricane Michael left a wake of destruction after making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Among the hardest-hit areas was the small seaside town of Mexico Beach, where entire rows of homes by the ocean were swept away, leaving only their concrete foundations behind.
As residents returned to their homes and businesses, photojournalists used helicopters to document the damage from above. Here's what they found.
Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, around noon local time on Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.
That made it the third-strongest hurricane in history to make landfall in the continental US.
Gov. Rick Scott of Florida said the National Guard rescued about 20 people who decided to ride out the storm in Mexico Beach.
The small town of about 1,000 was under mandatory evacuation, but 285 people decided to stay behind, officials said.
The Rev. Eddie LaFountain, a pastor in Mexico Beach, said he thought most residents would rebuild.
"I think the people here have a great heart and a lot of resilience," LaFountain said. "We call them stubborn and hard-headed. I think they will be back."
After the storm, the US Coast Guard sent an aircraft to survey the damage near Apalachicola, Florida.
The storm caused widespread damage to boats moored in the region, including this vessel that capsized.
This boat yard near Apalachicola looked mostly undamaged after the storm.
But the same couldn't be said for another in Panama City Beach, Florida. The winds ripped the roof off a boat-storage building and toppled the boats dry-docked within.
Some roofs in an industrial area near Apalachicola were peeled off in a similar manner.
A ship capsized by Hurricane Michael is seen in Panama City, Florida on Friday.
Downed trees are seen at Tyndall Air Force Base near Mexico Beach on Friday.
Michael has caused at least 17 deaths so far, including one in Mexico Beach.
The death count is expected to rise as search and rescue teams search the rubble in the towns hit hardest by Michael.
Over the weekend, crews have worked to remove the debris in Mexico Beach.
Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said on "Meet the Press" Sunday that rural communities in the Florida panhandle took a "devastating hit."
Many people throughout the region are living in damaged homes, some still without power, and don't have enough money to relocate.
Source: AP
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to visit the storm-damaged region on Monday.
Source: AP
At a rally on Saturday, President Trump praised those helping to clean-up after Michael.
Source: AP
"We will not rest until the job is done," Trump said of the clean-up effort.
Source: AP
On Saturday, crews went door to door in Mexico Beach in a "hasty" search for survivors.
Source: AP
The images of flattened homes, businesses, power lines, and trees reminded many of Hurricane Andrew's destruction when the Category 5 storm hit Florida in 1992.
Source: Business Insider
It will likely take the area months, if not years, to recover.
