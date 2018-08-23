27 major TV reboots that are currently airing or in development

Reboots are a major craze on TV today, and it could be daunting to keep track of them all. We've rounded up all the major ones that are currently airing or in the works.
Reboots are a major TV craze today, and it can be hard to keep up with every show that's coming back after a hiatus. Most of the major networks have dabbled in reboots, from NBC's successful "Will & Grace" to ABC's ill-fated "Roseanne."
Netflix has numerous reboots in "Fuller House," "Lost in Space," and more, and a "Veronica Mars" reboot is in development at Hulu.
We've rounded up every major TV reboot that is currently airing or in the works. We excluded shows that were canceled this year and immediately picked up by other networks, such as "Lucifer," which is heading to Netflix, and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which NBC quickly snatched up after Fox canceled it.
We also excluded reality and animated shows (with some notable exceptions), as well as reboots based on movies, such as "Lethal Weapon" and YouTube Red's "Cobra Kai."
Below are 27 major TV reboots currently airing or in the works:
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2
Originally aired: "Star Trek" on NBC for three seasons (1966-1969), then multiple follow-ups
Status: Renewed for season 3
Originally aired: On ABC for seven seasons (1985-1992)
Status: Renewed for season 9
Originally aired: On CBS for 12 seasons (1968-1980)
Status: Premieres September 24
Originally aired: On CBS for eight seasons (1980-1988)
Status: Star Kelsey Grammer has reportedly explored a possible revival
Originally aired: On NBC for 11 seasons (1993-2004)
Status: Premieres this fall
Originally aired: On CBS for 10 seasons (1988-1998)
Status: In development from producer Jordan Peele
Originally aired: On CBS for five seasons (1959-1964)
Status: Season 2 airs this fall, renewed for third season
Originally aired: On NBC for 8 seasons (1998-2006)
Status: In development
Originally aired: On NBC for 5 seasons (1984-1989)
Status: In development
Originally aired: On CBS for 2 seasons (1964-1966)
Status: Renewed for second season
Originally aired: On Fox for 15 seasons (2002-2016)
Status: Premieres this fall and is a spinoff/second reboot of "Roseanne"
Originally aired: "Roseanne" on ABC for 9 seasons (1988-1997)
Status: Live-action reboot is in development
Originally aired: On ABC for 1 season (1962), seasons 2 and 3 aired from 1985-1987
Status: A prequel series is in development about the origins of Jack Bauer
Originally aired: On Fox for 9 seasons (2001-2010)
Status: Renewed for season 2
Originally aired: On ABC for 9 seasons (1981-1989)
Status: Premieres this fall
Originally aired: On The WB for 8 seasons (1998-2006)
Status: In development
Originally aired: "Roswell" on The WB for 3 seasons (1999-2002)
Status: Fifth season premiered this year (second season of Netflix revival); status of sixth season is unknown
Originally aired: On Fox for 3 seasons (2003-2006)
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for a fourth season
Originally aired: "Full House" on Fox for 8 seasons (1987-1995)
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season
Originally aired: "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" on Bravo for 5 seasons (2003-2007)
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2
Originally aired: On CBS for 3 seasons (1965-1968)
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season
Originally aired: On CBS for 9 seasons (1975-1984)
Status: In development, expected to premiere in 2020
Originally aired: On Fox for two seasons (1993-1995) and then on The WB for three more seasons (1995-1998)
Status: In development
Originally aired: On The CW for 3 seasons (2004-2007)
Status: Currently streaming, renewed for second season
Originally aired: On Fox for one season (2001)
Status: Series in development, as well as a live-action/CGI film from Paramount
Originally aired: On Nickelodeon for 9 seasons (1992-2004)
Status: In development
Originally aired: On Showtime for 6 seasons (2004-2009)