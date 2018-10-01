Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week


Tech 3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

  • Published: , Refreshed:

From Netflix's new reality series "Made in Mexico" to "Designated Survivor," a canceled show that Netflix recently saved, here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

The first season of Netflix's reality series "Made in Mexico" dropped on September 28. play

The first season of Netflix's reality series "Made in Mexico" dropped on September 28.

(Netflix)

Peak TV is too much TV. But we're here to make it easier to pick what shows to watch.

Every week, we put together a list of three great shows for you to try.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and others you can try out and binge for weeks to come. And it's not just new releases either: We mix in some old favorites you might have missed in addition to shows that have recently landed on Netflix.

From Netflix's new reality series "Made in Mexico" to "Designated Survivor," a canceled show that Netflix recently saved, here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"Made in Mexico" — A Netflix Original

"Made in Mexico" — A Netflix Original play

"Made in Mexico" — A Netflix Original

(Netflix)

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Netflix's answer to Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is a good start for the streaming service's reality TV exploration. Its people and stories are vibrant, exciting, catty, but the show and the people on it still have some heart that will keep you watching more.



"Charmed"

"Charmed" play

"Charmed"

(Paramount Television)

Seasons: 8

Episodes: 178

It's October, which means that it's officially witch season. So while you definitely won't have time to watch 178 within a week, now is a good time to revisit The WB with drama, especially because The CW's reboot comes out soon. It's a fun, easy binge that you won't have to pay too much attention to.



"Designated Survivor"

"Designated Survivor" play

"Designated Survivor"

(ABC)

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 43

"Designated Survivor" isn't brilliant, but it's good fun and a step above other network political dramas. It has a lot of unexpected twists, and it moves its story along instead of dragging out a mystery for an entire season.

The show was canceled by ABC in May, but Netflix recently announced it will be making another season, which will come out sometime in 2019.



Top Articles

1 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
2 Tech Facebook's latest data blunder is mind-blowingly bad and users...bullet
3 Tech All 65 of Netflix's notable original shows, ranked from worst...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sony's PlayStation Experience served as the launching pad for dozens of new video games and services.
Tech Sony's annual PlayStation conference has been canceled this year due to a lack of announcements — but PS4 owners still have plenty to look forward to
the nun
Tech 'The Nun' is now the highest-grossing movie in the 'Conjuring' franchise worldwide
null
Tech The latest Google Easter egg is a secret adventure game hidden inside Google Search — here's how to play (GOOG, GOOGL)
Apollo 11 astronauts took this photo of Earth on July 20, 1969.
Tech 27 of the most iconic, jaw-dropping photos of the Earth and the moon from space
X
Advertisement