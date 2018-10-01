3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

news

Peak TV is too much TV. But we're here to make it easier to pick what shows to watch.

Every week, we put together a list of three great shows for you to try.

We pick shows you can finish in a day, and others you can try out and binge for weeks to come. And it's not just new releases either: We mix in some old favorites you might have missed in addition to shows that have recently landed on Netflix.

From Netflix's new reality series "Made in Mexico" to "Designated Survivor," a canceled show that Netflix recently saved, here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

"Made in Mexico" — A Netflix Original

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Netflix's answer to Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is a good start for the streaming service's reality TV exploration. Its people and stories are vibrant, exciting, catty, but the show and the people on it still have some heart that will keep you watching more.

"Charmed"

Seasons: 8

Episodes: 178

It's October, which means that it's officially witch season. So while you definitely won't have time to watch 178 within a week, now is a good time to revisit The WB with drama, especially because The CW's reboot comes out soon. It's a fun, easy binge that you won't have to pay too much attention to.

"Designated Survivor"

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 43

"Designated Survivor" isn't brilliant, but it's good fun and a step above other network political dramas. It has a lot of unexpected twists, and it moves its story along instead of dragging out a mystery for an entire season.

The show was canceled by ABC in May, but Netflix recently announced it will be making another season, which will come out sometime in 2019.