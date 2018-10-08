3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including a new season of 'Big Mouth'

news

Need something to watch on Netflix this week?

Every week, we gather a list of three shows you can watch on Netflix right now. There's shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service (like season two of "Big Mouth") with some old favorites you might have missed.

From season two of the Netflix original "Big Mouth" to the 90s docuseries fittingly called "The Nineties" that aired on CNN last year, here are three great shows you should watch this week.

"Big Mouth" - a Netflix Original

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

Season two of the delightful, informative, but also very gross animated comedy from Nick Kroll dropped over the weekend. It's laugh-out-loud funny throughout every episode, and goes even deeper into puberty than season one as it delves into body image depression (particularly from the female perspective).

"I'm Sorry"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

This comedy follows a comedy writer and mother whose confidence in saying or doing whatever she wants can get her into some trouble. It's a cute, easy, and quick watch that represents a modern American family in a unique but authentic way, and Andrea Savage carries the leading role well.

"The Nineties"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

This exploration of events and news from our culture's favorite decade right now doesn't go into as great a depth as it could, but it touches on everything from politics to pop culture, and you might learn something you didn't know.