3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including a new season of 'Ozark'


From Netflix's new Buzzfeed pop doc "Follow This" to the 90s classic sitcom "Frasier," here are three great shows you should watch this week.

Need something easy and short to watch on Netflix this week?

Every week, we gather a list of three shows you can watch on Netflix right now. There's shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service (like season two of "Ozark") with some old favorites you might have missed (like "Frasier").

From Netflix's new Buzzfeed short doc series, "Follow This," to the 90s classic sitcom "Frasier," here are three great shows you should watch this week.

"Follow This" — a Netflix Original

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

This "pop doc" series follows Buzzfeed reporters as they explore how the internet has influenced culture across a variety of topics. Each episode is less than twenty minutes, and will inform you on topics like men's rights activists and the opiod crisis.



"Ozark" — a Netflix Original

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 20

"Ozark" isn't particularly original it pretty directly follows the plot of "Breaking Bad," with a vanilla dad getting involved in drug dealing. But it has a pitch-perfect pilot. Its second season, which just debuted on Netflix, contains an exquisite performance from Laura Linney.



"Frasier"

Seasons: 11

Episodes: 264

We know there is not enough time to watch all of "Frasier" this week. But give it a few episodes because it's one of those sitcoms that you can still understand if you jump around between seasons. It is a hilarious show that mocks its lovable but pretentious and upper-class characters, and each episode feels like a little play.



