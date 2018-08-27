3 TV shows to watch on Netflix this week that are definitely worth your time

news

Can't decide what to watch among Netflix's never-ending collection of TV shows? We've been there many times. We're here to make it easier to pick what shows you watch on Netflix this week.

We know what it's like to spend way too much time choosing what to watch, so every week we put together a list of three shows you can watch right now. We pick shows you can finish in a day, and some you can just get started on binge-watching. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed. But they are all worth your time.

From Netflix's latest supernatural romance, "The Innocents," to NBC's recently canceled (but delightful) newsroom comedy, "Great News," here are three great shows you should watch this week.

"The Innocents" — A Netflix Original

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

This young adult supernatural thriller and love story is simple, but that's what makes it fun. It's easy to binge-watch, it's only eight episodes, and it won't take that much out of you.

"The Great British Baking Show"

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 40

Since there's a new slew of episodes coming to Netflix Friday, it's either time to revisit "The Great British Baking Show" or to catch up on the calming competition series right before everyone is talking about it again. This feel-good reality show will make you realize you don't actually know what baking is, and you'll never feel more emotion than when a contestant throws out his Baked Alaska.

"Great News"

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

"Great News" is a delightful show that mixes weird, escapist humor with biting commentary on the political climate and modern media. It fires snappy jokes as fast as its sister show, "30 Rock," and for that it is incredibly re-watchable and will likely build up a devoted audience on Netflix.