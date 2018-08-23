30 major TV reboots that are currently airing or in development

news

Reboots are a major TV craze today, and it can be hard to keep up with every show that's coming back after a hiatus. Most of the major networks have dabbled in reboots, from NBC's successful "Will & Grace" to ABC's ill-fated "Roseanne."

Netflix has numerous reboots in "Fuller House," "Lost in Space," and more, and a "Veronica Mars" reboot is in development at Hulu.

We've rounded up every major TV reboot that is currently airing or in the works. We excluded shows that were canceled this year and immediately picked up by other networks, such as "Lucifer," which is heading to Netflix, and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which NBC quickly snatched up after Fox canceled it.

We also excluded reality and animated shows (with some notable exceptions), as well as reboots based on movies, such as "Lethal Weapon" and YouTube Red's "Cobra Kai."

Below are 30 major TV reboots currently airing or in the works:

"Star Trek: Discovery" — CBS All Access

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2

Originally aired: "Star Trek" on NBC for three seasons (1966-1969), then multiple follow-ups

"MacGyver" — CBS

Status: Renewed for season 3

Originally aired: On ABC for seven seasons (1985-1992)

"Hawaii Five-O" — CBS

Status: Renewed for season 9

Originally aired: On CBS for 12 seasons (1968-1980)

"Magnum P.I." — CBS

Status: Premieres September 24

Originally aired: On CBS for eight seasons (1980-1988)

"Frasier" — CBS

Status: Star Kelsey Grammer has reportedly explored a possible revival

Originally aired: On NBC for 11 seasons (1993-2004)

"Murphy Brown" — CBS

Status: Premieres this fall

Originally aired: On CBS for 10 seasons (1988-1998)

"The Twilight Zone" — CBS All Access

Status: In development from producer Jordan Peele

Originally aired: On CBS for five seasons (1959-1964)

"Will & Grace" — NBC

Status: Season 2 airs this fall, renewed for third season

Originally aired: On NBC for 8 seasons (1998-2006)

"Miami Vice" — NBC

Status: In development

Originally aired: On NBC for 5 seasons (1984-1989)

"The Munsters" — NBC

Status: In development

Originally aired: On CBS for 2 seasons (1964-1966)

"American Idol" — ABC

Status: Renewed for second season

Originally aired: On Fox for 15 seasons (2002-2016)

"The Conners" — ABC

Status: Premieres this fall and is a spinoff/second reboot of "Roseanne"

Originally aired: "Roseanne" on ABC for 9 seasons (1988-1997)

"Bewitched" — ABC

Status: In development

Originally aired: On ABC for eight seasons (1964-1972)

"The Jetsons" — ABC

Status: Live-action reboot is in development

Originally aired: On ABC for 1 season (1962), seasons 2 and 3 aired from 1985-1987

"24" prequel — Fox

Status: A prequel series is in development about the origins of Jack Bauer

Originally aired: On Fox for 9 seasons (2001-2010)

"Dynasty" — The CW

Status: Renewed for season 2

Originally aired: On ABC for 9 seasons (1981-1989)

"Charmed" — The CW

Status: Premieres this fall

Originally aired: On The WB for 8 seasons (1998-2006)

"Roswell, New Mexico" — The CW

Status: In development

Originally aired: "Roswell" on The WB for 3 seasons (1999-2002)

"Arrested Development" — Netflix

Status: Fifth season premiered this year (second season of Netflix revival); status of sixth season is unknown

Originally aired: On Fox for 3 seasons (2003-2006)

"Fuller House" — Netflix

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for a fourth season

Originally aired: "Full House" on Fox for 8 seasons (1987-1995)

"Queer Eye" — Netflix

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season

Originally aired: "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" on Bravo for 5 seasons (2003-2007)

"Lost in Space" — Netflix

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2

Originally aired: On CBS for 3 seasons (1965-1968)

"One Day at a Time" — Netflix

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season

Originally aired: On CBS for 9 seasons (1975-1984)

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Netflix

Status: Premieres this October

Originally aired: "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" on ABC for seven seasons (1996-2003)

"Animaniacs" — Hulu

Status: In development, expected to premiere in 2020

Originally aired: On Fox for two seasons (1993-1995) and then on The WB for three more seasons (1995-1998)

"Veronica Mars" — Hulu

Status: In development

Originally aired: On The CW for 3 seasons (2004-2007)

"The Tick" — Amazon

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for second season

Originally aired: On Fox for one season (2001)

"Rugrats" — Nickelodeon

Status: Series in development, as well as a live-action/CGI film from Paramount

Originally aired: On Nickelodeon for 9 seasons (1992-2004)

"The L Word" — Showtime

Status: In development

Originally aired: On Showtime for 6 seasons (2004-2009)

"ALF" — Warner Bros. TV

Status: In development

Originally aired: On NBC for four seasons (1986-1990)