30 major TV reboots that are currently airing or in development


30 major TV reboots that are currently airing or in development

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Reboots are a major craze on TV today, and it could be daunting to keep track of them all. We've rounded up all the major ones that are currently airing or in the works.

"Veronica Mars" play

"Veronica Mars"

(The CW)

Reboots are a major TV craze today, and it can be hard to keep up with every show that's coming back after a hiatus. Most of the major networks have dabbled in reboots, from NBC's successful "Will & Grace" to ABC's ill-fated "Roseanne."

Netflix has numerous reboots in "Fuller House," "Lost in Space," and more, and a "Veronica Mars" reboot is in development at Hulu.

We've rounded up every major TV reboot that is currently airing or in the works. We excluded shows that were canceled this year and immediately picked up by other networks, such as "Lucifer," which is heading to Netflix, and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which NBC quickly snatched up after Fox canceled it.

We also excluded reality and animated shows (with some notable exceptions), as well as reboots based on movies, such as "Lethal Weapon" and YouTube Red's "Cobra Kai."

Below are 30 major TV reboots currently airing or in the works:

"Star Trek: Discovery" — CBS All Access

"Star Trek: Discovery" — CBS All Access play

"Star Trek: Discovery" — CBS All Access

(CBS)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2

Originally aired: "Star Trek" on NBC for three seasons (1966-1969), then multiple follow-ups



"MacGyver" — CBS

Lucas Till. play

Lucas Till.

(Ron P. Jaffe/CBS)

Status: Renewed for season 3

Originally aired: On ABC for seven seasons (1985-1992)



"Hawaii Five-O" — CBS

"Hawaii Five-O" — CBS play

"Hawaii Five-O" — CBS

(CBS)

Status: Renewed for season 9

Originally aired: On CBS for 12 seasons (1968-1980)



"Magnum P.I." — CBS

"Magnum P.I." — CBS play

"Magnum P.I." — CBS

(CBS)

Status: Premieres September 24

Originally aired: On CBS for eight seasons (1980-1988)



"Frasier" — CBS

"Frasier" — CBS play

"Frasier" — CBS

(NBC via YouTube)

Status: Star Kelsey Grammer has reportedly explored a possible revival

Originally aired: On NBC for 11 seasons (1993-2004)



"Murphy Brown" — CBS

"Murphy Brown" — CBS play

"Murphy Brown" — CBS

(CBS)

Status: Premieres this fall

Originally aired: On CBS for 10 seasons (1988-1998)



"The Twilight Zone" — CBS All Access

"The Twilight Zone" — CBS All Access play

"The Twilight Zone" — CBS All Access

(CBS)

Status: In development from producer Jordan Peele

Originally aired: On CBS for five seasons (1959-1964)



"Will & Grace" — NBC

"Will &amp; Grace" — NBC play

"Will & Grace" — NBC

(NBC)

Status: Season 2 airs this fall, renewed for third season

Originally aired: On NBC for 8 seasons (1998-2006)



"Miami Vice" — NBC

"Miami Vice" — NBC play

"Miami Vice" — NBC

(NBC)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On NBC for 5 seasons (1984-1989)



"The Munsters" — NBC

"The Munsters" — NBC play

"The Munsters" — NBC

(CBS)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On CBS for 2 seasons (1964-1966)



"American Idol" — ABC

"American Idol" — ABC play

"American Idol" — ABC

(ABC)

Status: Renewed for second season

Originally aired: On Fox for 15 seasons (2002-2016)



"The Conners" — ABC

"The Conners" — ABC play

"The Conners" — ABC

(ABC)

Status: Premieres this fall and is a spinoff/second reboot of "Roseanne"

Originally aired: "Roseanne" on ABC for 9 seasons (1988-1997)



"Bewitched" — ABC

"Bewitched" — ABC play

"Bewitched" — ABC

(ABC)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On ABC for eight seasons (1964-1972)



"The Jetsons" — ABC

"The Jetsons" — ABC play

"The Jetsons" — ABC

(ABC)

Status: Live-action reboot is in development

Originally aired: On ABC for 1 season (1962), seasons 2 and 3 aired from 1985-1987



"24" prequel — Fox

"24" prequel — Fox play

"24" prequel — Fox

(Fox)

Status: A prequel series is in development about the origins of Jack Bauer

Originally aired: On Fox for 9 seasons (2001-2010)



"Dynasty" — The CW

"Dynasty" — The CW play

"Dynasty" — The CW

(The CW)

Status: Renewed for season 2

Originally aired: On ABC for 9 seasons (1981-1989)



"Charmed" — The CW

"Charmed" — The CW play

"Charmed" — The CW

(The CW)

Status: Premieres this fall

Originally aired: On The WB for 8 seasons (1998-2006)



"Roswell, New Mexico" — The CW

"Roswell, New Mexico" — The CW play

"Roswell, New Mexico" — The CW

(The WB)

Status: In development

Originally aired: "Roswell" on The WB for 3 seasons (1999-2002)



"Arrested Development" — Netflix

"Arrested Development" — Netflix play

"Arrested Development" — Netflix

(Mike Yarish/Netflix)

Status: Fifth season premiered this year (second season of Netflix revival); status of sixth season is unknown

Originally aired: On Fox for 3 seasons (2003-2006)



"Fuller House" — Netflix

"Fuller House" — Netflix play

"Fuller House" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for a fourth season

Originally aired: "Full House" on Fox for 8 seasons (1987-1995)



"Queer Eye" — Netflix

"Queer Eye" — Netflix play

"Queer Eye" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season

Originally aired: "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" on Bravo for 5 seasons (2003-2007)



"Lost in Space" — Netflix

"Lost in Space" — Netflix play

"Lost in Space" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for season 2

Originally aired: On CBS for 3 seasons (1965-1968)



"One Day at a Time" — Netflix

"One Day at a Time" — Netflix play

"One Day at a Time" — Netflix

(Michael Yarish/Netflix)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for third season

Originally aired: On CBS for 9 seasons (1975-1984)



"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Netflix

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Netflix play

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Status: Premieres this October

Originally aired: "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" on ABC for seven seasons (1996-2003)



"Animaniacs" — Hulu

"Animaniacs" — Hulu play

"Animaniacs" — Hulu

(The WB)

Status: In development, expected to premiere in 2020

Originally aired: On Fox for two seasons (1993-1995) and then on The WB for three more seasons (1995-1998)



"Veronica Mars" — Hulu

"Veronica Mars" — Hulu play

"Veronica Mars" — Hulu

(The CW)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On The CW for 3 seasons (2004-2007)



"The Tick" — Amazon

"The Tick" — Amazon play

"The Tick" — Amazon

(Amazon)

Status: Currently streaming, renewed for second season

Originally aired: On Fox for one season (2001)



"Rugrats" — Nickelodeon

"Rugrats" — Nickelodeon play

"Rugrats" — Nickelodeon

(Nickelodeon)

Status: Series in development, as well as a live-action/CGI film from Paramount

Originally aired: On Nickelodeon for 9 seasons (1992-2004)



"The L Word" — Showtime

"The L Word" — Showtime play

"The L Word" — Showtime

(Showtime)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On Showtime for 6 seasons (2004-2009)



"ALF" — Warner Bros. TV

"ALF" — Warner Bros. TV play

"ALF" — Warner Bros. TV

(NBC)

Status: In development

Originally aired: On NBC for four seasons (1986-1990)



