38 movies you shouldn't miss this fall, including 'Venom' and 'Creed 2'

After an explosive summer movie season at the box office that saw it perform over 11% better than last year, we now look forward to the fall. Is there any way the good times will keep going?

Typically this is the part of the year when things slow down, as the multiplexes exit out the blockbusters and let in the award season contenders. But with potential hits like “Venom” and “Creed 2” coming up, anything is possible.

Here we highlight 38 movies coming out this fall that you should not miss:

“Mandy” — September 14

If you love when Nicolas Cage plays a character who is completely unhinged (and honestly, who doesn’t?) then you have to see this dark and twisted tale that follows a man (played by Cage) who embarks on a blood-soaked rampage of revenge after the love of his life (played by Andrea Riseborough) is killed. What makes the movie even more a joy to watch is it’s from director Panos Cosmatos, who was behind the trippy “Beyond the Black Rainbow.”

“The Predator” — September 14

The Predator franchise is one that has been hit-and-miss for a long time, but the hope is that with director Shane Black running the show this time (along with being a top-notch genre writer-director he also played Hawkins in the first “Predator” movie) the franchise will get back on track. This time it’s a group of ex soldiers and a science teacher (played by Olivia Munn) who go up against the deadly hunter.

“A Simple Favor” — September 14

Director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) enlists Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively for his first-ever thriller. The actresses play mothers who quickly befriend one another, but when Emily (Lively) suddenly disappears Stephanie (Kendrick) is left trying to figure out what happened.

“White Boy Rick” — September 14

This true story looks at the rise and fall of 16-year-old Detroit drug kingpin Richard Wershe Jr., better known as “White Boy Rick.” In the movie we follow Rick (played by newcomer Richie Merritt) as he navigates the drug world and eventually becomes an FBI informant. Matthew McConaughy also stars, playing Rick’s dad.

“Assassination Nation” — September 21

By far one of the most disturbing movies I’ve seen in a while, director Sam Levinson (son of legendary director Barry Levinson) uses sexuality, guns, and the dark side of internet culture to craft this different kind of high school movie, as it chronicles the crumbling of all decency in one sleepy town after people in it are hit with an explosive data hack. The best way to describe this is “The Purge” meets “Spring Breakers.”

“Fahrenheit 11/9” — September 21

Michael Moore’s latest documentary examines the Donald Trump era in America and how exactly we got here. With his usual comedic style, look for this one to raise a lot of eyebrows.

“The House with a Clock in Its Walls” — September 21

Who would have thought the king of "torture porn" would be doing a family movie, but here we are. Eli Roth helms this family-friendly thriller starring Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and a spooky clock that can bring the end of the world.

“Life Itself” — September 21

From the creator of “This Is Us,” Dan Fogelman’s latest feature film stars Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde as a couple who go from college sweethearts to building a family of their own.

“The Sisters Brothers” — September 21

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play hit men brothers who, in 1890s Oregon, are on the hunt for a gold prospector. If you’re a fan of Westerns this one is for you, which pretty much stays clears of all the cliches in the genre. Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal also star.

“Quincy” — September 21

The life and legacy of Quincy Jones is explored in this documentary directed by Alan Hicks and Jones’ daughter, Rashida Jones.

“Night School” — September 28

Two of the biggest funny people in movies right now, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, team up for this comedy about a group of adults who are forced to attend night school to pass their GED.

“The Old Man & The Gun” — September 28

In what is supposed to be Robert Redford’s final movie (until he changes his mind), he plays Forrest Tucker, who escaped San Quentin prison at the age of 70 and went on a string of heists. From the director of Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon,” David Lowery, expect a beautifully told movie.

“A Star Is Born” — October 5

Jumping in the director’s chain for the first time, Bradley Cooper will take on the latest retelling of “A Star Is Born” (the 1976 version starred Barbra Streisand, the 1954 starred Judy Garland, and the 1937 was with Janet Gaynor). The story revolves around a down-and-out musician (played by Cooper) who helps a young singer (Lady Gaga) find fame.

“Venom” — October 5

In what’s possibly going to be the most scrutinized movie of the fall season, Tom Hardy will become Venom, the beloved Marvel character. With Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Woody Harrelson attached to the movie, there’s a lot of high hopes. But with talks of a PG-13 rating, the superfans are nervous the character won’t be fully explored.

“Bad Times at the El Royale” — October 12

Chris Hemsworth, Nick Offerman, Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges, and Dakota Johnson are all checking into the El Royale, and we have a feeling some strange things are going to happen — especially seeing it's the latest movie from the director of “The Cabin in the Woods," Drew Goddard.

“First Man” — October 12

Damien Chazelle’s follow-up to “La La Land” will be something completely different. Once again casting Ryan Gosling, this time he has him playing Neil Armstrong, as he embarks on the legendary space mission to became the first man to walk on the moon.

“Beautiful Boy” — October 12

In what’s sure to be a tear-jerker (and maybe an awards contender), Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet play a father and son who are coping with drug addiction over many years.

“Halloween” — October 19

Michael Myers is back and we couldn’t be anymore excited. With the blessing of John Carpenter and top horror production company Blumhouse backing it, this reintroduction to the classic villain could be a big fall box-office winner for Universal.

“The Hate U Give” — October 19

Amandla Stenberg plays Starr, who after witnessing the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer must decide the right path as her life it turned upside down.

“Mid90s” — October 19

Jonah Hill’s feature directing debut is set in mid-1990s Los Angeles and follows Stevie (Sunny Suljic) as he spends the summer bouncing from his troubled home life to the new friends he’s made at a skate shop.

“Bodied” — November 2

Highly buzzed about since making film festival stops at Toronto and Sundance, Joseph Kahn’s (“Torque”) new movie is set in the world of battle rapping as a graduate student wants to use the form of expression to be his thesis.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — November 2

The first movie to delve into the legendary rock band Queen, Rami Malek could be looking at an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Queen’s lead singer Freddie Mercury. The movie will focus on the years leading up to the band's famous performance at Live Aid in 1985.

“Boy Erased” — November 2

Lucas Hedges plays the son of a Baptist preacher who is forced to take part in a church-supported gay conversion program after being outed. Based on the powerful book by Garrard Conley, it’s actor Joel Edgerton’s first time directing since his debut feature, 2015’s “The Gift.” Edgerton, Russell Crowe, and Nicole Kidman also star.

“Nobody’s Fool” — November 2

Feel lucky folks, we are getting two Tiffany Haddish movies this fall. This one, from director Tyler Perry, follows Haddish as she plays Tanya, who after being relased from prison and reconnected with her sister Danica (Tika Sumpter), realizes Danica may be getting catfished by the person she’s having an online relationship with.

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” — November 2

Disney’s late fall release is this dazzling adaptation of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” At the very least, it will be a feast for the eyes.

“The Other Side of the Wind” — November 2

Orson Welles’ final movie will finally be shown to the world when it has its release on Netflix. The movie, which took years to make, has become a thing of Hollywood legend. Starring John Huston as an exiled Hollywood director looking for a comeback, it is filled with Welles’ views of the movie business and the world.

“Suspiria” — November 2

Following up his beloved “Call Me by Your Name,” director Luca Guadagnino is now remaking a Dario Argento classic. Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton star in this retelling of a renowned dance company that finds itself engulfed in evil.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” — November 9

The continuation of the Americanized remake of the Lisbeth Slander saga continues with Claire Foy in the lead and “Don’t Breathe” director Fede Alvarez at the helm. This is probably a good time to completely forget the David Fincher/Rooney Mara “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” movie.

“Overlord” — November 9

Mix D-Day and Nazi zombies and you pretty much have a good idea what you’ll get yourself into if you see this movie. Produced by J.J. Abrams, this one already has the feel of a cult classic.

“The Front Runner” — November 7

Hugh Jackman plays former senator Gary Hart, who had a strong bid for the White House, until his campaign in 1988 was derailed due to an affair.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” — November 16

We even get a Coen brothers movie this fall! On Netflix?! Joel and Ethan’s latest Western looks at six different storylines that center around a man named Buster Scruggs. The cast includes Liam Neeson, James Franco, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, Stephen Root, and Tim Blake Nelson.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” — November 16

The follow-up to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander with Jude Law coming on this time playing Dumbledore.

“Widows” — November 16

“12 Years a Slave” director Steve McQueen teams with Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, and Elizabeth Debicki for this powerful thriller about four women who decide to follow through on a heist after their husbands, who are armed robbers, are killed before the robbery.

“Creed II” — November 21

Michael B. Jordan returns to play Adonis Creed in the anticipated sequel to this “Rocky” spin-off. This time he goes up against the son of Ivan Drago, the massive Russian Rocky Balboa went up against in “Rocky IV.”

“Green Book” — November 21

Peter Farrelly’s known best for the gross-out comedies he did with his brother Bobby, like “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.” However, for his latest he’s taking on his first drama. Viggo Mortensen plays the driver of an African-American pianist played by Mahershala Ali in the 1960s American South.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — November 21

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman return as Ralph and Vanellope. This time they find out what wi-fi is and seek out on adventure.

“The Favourite” — November 23

From the director that brought us “Dogtooth,” “The Lobster,” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Yorgos Lathimos goes historic with this look at two cousins who jokey to be court favorites during the reign of Queen Anne in the 18th century. Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Nicholas Hoult star.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” — November 30

Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” is this adaptation of the landmark James Baldwin novel. KiKi Layne plays a woman in Harlem who tries to prove her fiancé is innocent of a crime while carrying their first baby.