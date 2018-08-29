4 alternatives to MoviePass to consider if you're looking for a new movie-theater subscription service

news

MoviePass' woes continue as it transitions to a new plan. It's currently limiting the number of movies and titles subscribers can see each day, and is in the process of converting annual subscribers to the new monthly plan.

MoviePass — a movie-theater subscription service that lets users pay $9.95 a month to see up to three movies a month in theaters — rapidly grew in popularity when it lowered its price last year. It seemed too good to be true, and now customers are finding that maybe it was.

Many subscribers regularly voice their frustration with the service, whether because of the lackluster customer service, the constant rule changes, or the limited amount of movies.

All of these factors might lead some subscribers to seek out movie-theater subscription alternatives to MoviePass.

Below are four alternatives to consider:

AMC Stubs A-List

AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the world, launched a new tier to its loyalty program in June called AMC Stubs A-List.

The new plan costs $19.95 a month, but includes many features that MoviePass does not, such as being able to buy a ticket in advance; premium tickets (IMAX, 3D); being able to see the same movie more than once; and concession perks like free refills on popcorn.

The biggest differences from MoviePass is that you can see three movies a week, whereas MoviePass now lets you see only three a month. And you can use MoviePass in any theater that accepts it, whereas you can only use AMC Stubs A-List at AMC Theatres.

For more information, visit the AMC website.

Sinemia

Since AMC Stubs only works at AMC Theatres, Sinemia may be MoviePass' biggest competitor, even though it has gone under the radar compared to MoviePass.

Sinemia is currently offering a "summer sale" in which interested users can start their subscription at $3.99 a month for one ticket a month, or $6.99 a month for two tickets a month.

Right now, its "Elite" plan includes three tickets per month for $13.99, and that includes premium tickets.

Sinemia also offers family plans, an advance ticket option, and a cardless feature — all features that MoviePass currently does not offer.

For more information visit the Sinemia website.

Cinemark Movie Club

Like AMC Stubs, Cinemark Movie Club only works at a specific chain, this time Cinemark Theatres.

The $8.99 a month membership gets the customer one 2D ticket a month, 20% off concessions, and eliminates online fees when purchasing a ticket.

The "credit" also rolls over into the next month, which AMC does not offer. So, if you don't see a movie one month, the next month you could use your subscription to see two movies. Unused credits don't expire for members.

For more information, visit the Cinemark website.

Alamo Season Pass

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas is currently testing its own subscription service in Yonkers, NY. Alamo's chief tehcnology officer Mikey Trafton told Business Insider that over 40,000 people are on the waitlist.

The pass would allow members to see unlimited movies at Alamo Drafthouse theaters for a monthly fee between $15 and $20.

The service would also allow users to purchase multiple tickets on the app without standing in line at the box office. It will be rolled out to other locations in the future, but will undergo plenty of changes during the beta phase, according to Trafton.

For more information, visit the Alamo website.