43% of Americans watch something on Netflix any given day, tying all of cable TV, according to a new study

news

43% of US adults will watch something on Netflix on any given day, according to a study by the analytics firm YouGov.

This figure matched the percentage of American adults who will watch live TV through a cable provider on any given day, the firm said.

Netflix also led all networks in one poll the firm conducted to see which network had the highest "buzz" among consumers.

Netflix's popularity is close to surpassing that of cable television, at least by one measurement.

According to a new study by the analytics firm YouGov, nearly half of all Americans adults will watch some kind of programming on Netflix on a daily basis.

The firm surveyed 105,664 US adults and found that 43% of those surveyed will watch some content on Netflix on any given day. This figure equaled the percentage of US adults (43%) who will watch live TV through a cable provider on any given day, YouGov said.

The findings came from a YouGov report titled "TV's Everywhere Ecosystem: US consumer perception towards the television networks sector." The report includes an in-depth case study on Netflix's recent growth and consumer perception of its brand.

Netflix led all networks in one poll the firm conducted to see which network had the highest "buzz" among consumers.

For the "buzz" poll, YouGov asked its survey participants the following question: "If you’ve heard anything about the following networks in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

The firm then asked participants to assign scores to each network on a scale from -100 to +100, and Netflix led all networks with a positive net "buzz" score of 34% — 16 points higher than Hulu, which came in second place, and 20 points ahead of its streaming rival Amazon.

Read the full report over at YouGov.