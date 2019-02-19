As the country celebrates its ‘Year of Return’, a celebration which commemorates 400 years since the first Black slave reached the shores of the new world, most well-known faces from the African diaspora have arrived and others are still visiting the country to join the celebration.

This means that most tourist sites in the country will be visited.

The castles and forts in Ghana constitute treasures par excellence, a legacy of the historic past as much to modern Ghana and Africa as to the world at large.

The Elmina Cast is one of the favourite tourist sites in the country.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the castle:

• When the Europeans landed at the coastal line of Ghana, the location of the Elmina Castle was where they first interacted with inhabitants of the area.

• The castle was erected by the Portuguese in 1482 as São Jorge da Mina (St. George of the Mine) Castle, also known simply as Mina (or Feitoria da Mina).

• It was the first trading post built on the Gulf of Guinea and the oldest European building in existence south of the Sahara.

• The castle was a major filming location for Werner Herzog's 1987 drama film ‘Cobra Verde’.

• It is recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a World Heritage Site.