Thousands of urbanites choose to live in vans, but photos show this experience can be more cramped and lonely than it's made out to be.
Living out of a van can be a lonely, cramped existence — yet some people are choosing it over life in a standard home. As real estate becomes more expensive in cities such as New York and San Francisco, young tech workers, retirees, and even families are turning to converted vans as a way to save on rent.
The phenomenon has taken off across numerous social channels. It's now easy to find glamorous shots of van living on Instagram or idealistic blog posts touting a mobile lifestyle.
Though van dwelling may be a viable option for some, the reality is far less seductive than it's made out to be. Many photos of converted vans show little room for anything other than a bed and a few storage bins. Vehicles that have been lived in for a while are often a cluttered mess, packed with stray belongings and portable fans.
Check out what van living is really like for the urbanites who dare to tackle life on the road — and the many who rely on vans as an affordable housing option.
This is Lyn Sweet, an amazing artist who calls this van home. The beginning of July marked two years living in a van/vehicle. In July of 2016, she started in a 2003 Ford campervan and saved up by working five jobs in eight months so she could hit the road without concern. That van broke down every month for six months until she scraped it for $300. Then she hopped in a Toyota Yardis and traveled around the U.S. She picked up a few jobs and then bought a new van in December 2017. Now she lives in Colorado and travels as much as she can. Our van stories are not often linear. Sometimes they are years in the making with different rigs. The experience helps us realize our destination. We are sending you love @lynsweetart and can#emo#4oCZ##t wait to see you on the road or at a gathering next summer. @robert_g_burch #vanlifediaries
This week, we#emo#4oCZ##re traveling the old dirt backroads of Florida with NAPA AUTO PARTS, seeking little corners of palm tree paradise #ad. We're creating a short video about taking car maintenance into your own hands#emo#4oCU##a celebration of all things DIY. - As we constantly travel in an old vehicle, we#emo#4oCZ##ve learned that fixing mechanical odds and ends ourselves is crucial. When we run into minor mishaps way down a rough dirt road, we#emo#4oCZ##re not stranded. Instead, we can usually pull out a part, make a simple switch right there on a pullout, and get on our way. - Thanks, NAPA, for carrying parts for all cars, including the temporary member of our family#emo#4oCU##this zippy little 47 year old bug. You help keep DIYers like us cruising happily down the road! #NAPAKnowHow
After another long day of cleaning and repairs, our double passenger seat has been removed, the wall paneling is off, and the original floor removed. We're almost looking at a blank canvas! -LV . . . #vanlife #vanconversion #sprintervanlife #sprintervan #sprinterconversion #viathevan
A Fresh Start . Some clients just want us to create their Skoolie #emo#4oCc##shell#emo#4oCd##. We have removed the seats and floor, put down subfloor, and will soon be studding in the walls. Then she#emo#4oCZ##ll be off to the client to take care of the rest however they want.
Jerry's working on wiring up Jeff's 500ah of #battleborn lithium battery power, #aimspower 3000w inverter, #smartsolar controller, along with a #viair compressor for bike repairs on the road | #shopdad #mercedes #sprinter #battlebornbattery #aimspower #smartsolar #custom #vanlife #denver #colorado #vanlifecustoms
. . Home is where the truck is. It#emo#4oCZ##s also where mama bear lives. #emo#8J+Mpw==## . . . #vanlife #campervan #campertruck #adventuretruck #F150 #camping #traveling #hobo #design #vanlifers #vanliving #camperlife #explore #travel #canada #cold #crowfoot #beautiful #canada #truckconversion #Bear #vanconversion #homeiswhereyoustakeit #groovy #architecture #peaks #nature #outdoor #outdoorsy #outdoorlife
Here#emo#4oCZ##s #emo#4oCc##The Blue Lagoon#emo#4oCd##, utilizing its garage storage space! Swipe right for a photo of the van when it was fresh out of the Freedom Vans shop. #van #vanlife #projectvanlife #freedomvans #customvan #sprintervan #sprinter #vanconversion #convertedvan #sprinterconversion #convertedsprinter #vanbuild #travel #adventuremobile #storage
. . Here is the kitchen section of my custom truck camper. Under is hiding a double burner camp stove! . Feel free to ask me questions regarding my set up, I will be happy to answer them the best I can. . . . #vanlife #campervan #campertruck #adventuretruck #F150 #camping #traveling #hobo #design #vanlifers #vanliving #camperlife #explore #travel #canada #cold #crowfoot #beautiful #canada #truckconversion #jump #vanconversion #homeiswhereyoustakeit #groovy #architecture #peaks #nature #outdoor #outdoorlife
In #emo#4oCc##Graystone#emo#4oCd##, a fold down bed is securely lowered onto chains for the second explorer. The bed can be folded and secured to the wall to open up interior space. #van #vanlife #freedomvans #sprinter #sprintervan #sprinterconversion #convertedvan #convertedsprinter #vanconversion #projectvanlife
Happy family On est coll#emo#w6k=##s H-24 et on vit dans 4m2 mais on #emo#w6k=##changerait notre place pour rien au monde #emo#77iP## #van #vanlife #vanlifestyle #vanlifers #vanlifeideas #family #outdoor #ontheroad #outdoorlife #outdoorliving #camping #cat #homeiswhereweparkit #homeonwheels #nomads #england #uk #may #nature #campingwithdogs #campingwithpets #conversion #happy #travel #travelling #traveltheworld #roadtrip #love #spring
We love seeing how everyone fits into their tiny home. Props to @mali.mish for their van build setup and designated sleeping areas. Even looks like they have room to spare down below! #vanlifediaries how do you fit everyone and everything in your adventure mobile? @mali.mish
We had an amazing meet up with @funontheroad @mc_cabrone @_lungta_ and @bus_hops this weekend. I wish we could always travel in a convoy like this! #vanenvy #vanlife #vandwellers #govan #funontheroad #westfalia #gmc #ford #campervan #vanlifediaries #exploringalternatives #nomads #explorecanada #bromont #roadtrip #wanderlust
Prime real estate. When your home is first-class, but your backyard is even better. Seeing all your photos makes us want to go there. Norway, you#emo#4oCZ##re gorgeous. #vanlifediaries to share if you#emo#4oCZ##ve been to Scandinavia in a van #emo#8J+Puw==## @hippieviking
Iceland Vanlife Diary with @icevanadventure CLICK LINK IN PROFILE for the full website feature. George shares his experience of converting a van in Iceland! #emo#4oCc##During the day I surf, hike, take photos and during the night I peer out of my back windows watching the Aurora dance. I park as far out in the country as the weather allows and wake up to beautiful views. Vanlife is a constant adventure, even just filling my water up from a pure Icelandic stream makes me feel lucky.#emo#4oCd## We love it when you share your Diaries with our community #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#77iP## edited & published by Jonny @dustybootsmusic #vanlifediaries to share with us
Love love love being in the Australian bush with the water so close by! This was the opposite view to our previous picture from our campsite last night! #emo#8J+Puw==## #emo#4oCi## A quick update on our water pump too for those that have been asking! Unfortunately the $2 fix didn#emo#4oCZ##t work as it had a more substantial leak that was affecting the wiring so we ended up getting a new pump under warranty which is awesome! #emo#8J+Puw==## #emo#4oCi## It#emo#4oCZ##s just arrived in Tassie at the post office, only problem now is that tomorrow is a public holiday here! So no new pump till Friday! #emo#8J+kpg==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## #emo#4oCi## Until then we#emo#4oCZ##ve brought a 20l jerrycan and are plugging into mains water where we can! #emo#8J+Zgw==##
I#emo#4oCZ##ve broken down! And I#emo#4oCZ##m semi stuck in a snowstorm On highway 191 my van went into limp mode, which means that it won#emo#4oCZ##t shift gears out of drive/reverse, and I can only go 30-40mph. I#emo#4oCZ##ve been troubleshooting the last few days. It#emo#4oCZ##s not the air filter and it#emo#4oCZ##s not the intercooler hose. I#emo#4oCZ##ve ordered a code reader and a new turbo resonator... but if those things don#emo#4oCZ##t fix it I might just have to limp her off to a mechanic! Augh!
@manvandogblog said it best in the interview he did with us. Things will happen on the road and it's all about how you react to them. Also dont forget that there is no problem....only a solution. After all.... @vanningaintnojoke !!! #vanningaintnojoke #vanlife #vandweller #houselessnothomeless #homeiswhereyouparkit #adventurevan #campervan #adventuremobile #overlanding #overland #tinyhome #vansion #minimalism #simplelife #simplicity #legalizevanlife #vanlifeisnotacrime #vansofinstagram #freedomthevan #freedomthevanbulance #towtruck #oregon
Reposting @kamithebus: ... "Sometimes you have to share the beautiful view... but at a place like @helsetcamping that#emo#4oCY##s alright! [no ad, just personal opinion] as long as it#emo#4oCY##s not too crammed, quiet and people are nice I don#emo#4oCY##t mind neighboring campers so much - do you? . . . #helsetcamping #kamithebus #campervan #t5camper #vanlife #projectvanlife #outdoorlife #camperlifestyle #vanlifediaries #vancrush #vandwelling #vanlove #outboundliving #homeiswhereyouparkit #vansofgermany #vanlifemovement #bewusstaufr#emo#w6Q=##dern"
