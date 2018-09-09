6 more women are accusing CBS Chairman Les Moonves of sexual harassment, assault (CBS)

news

Six additional women have accused CBS Corporation CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves of unwanted sexual advances and intimidation, according to a new report from The New Yorker.

Adding to the original report that details intimidation and harassment from Moonves, the new claims include that Moonves exposed himself to women and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

These are the latest accusations against Moonves after a July report prompted the CBS board to investigate Moonves' conduct and consider his possible departure.

Six additional women have accused CBS Corporation CEO and Chairman Leslie Moonves of unwanted sexual advances, intimidation, and retaliation, according to a bombshell Sunday report from The New Yorker.

The new claims detailed by the report include that Moonves physically exposed himself to women without their consent, and forced women to perform oral sex on him. Women told journalist Ronan Farrow that Moonves physically intimidated them and sometimes retaliated if they rejected his advances to damage their careers.

The report identifies a named accuser, television executive Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, who filed a criminal complaint last year that accused Moonves of "physically restraining her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and of exposing himself to her and violently throwing her against a wall in later incidents," during their work together in the late 1980s.

Golden-Gottlieb said Moonves retaliated against her after she refused him.

"Every two days, he'd find a darker space, or a place downstairs," she said. "He absolutely ruined my career."

Despite what police sources told The New Yorker was credible evidence, the statute of limitations for the alleged crimes had expired and prosecutors did not pursue the charges. Early this year, Moonves informed a portion of the CBS board about the criminal investigation.

When reached for comment by Business Insider, CBS provided the following statement: "CBS takes these allegations very seriously. Our Board of Directors is conducting a thorough investigation of these matters, which is ongoing."

These are the latest accusations against Moonves after a July report from Farrow in The New Yorker prompted the CBS board to look at Moonves' departure and current investigation, which CBS said was being handled by outside counsel. Moonves has since remained in his position with CBS.

Moonves previously denied allegations in the July report. Moonves told The New Yorker that some of the incidents from his 12 accusers were consensual.

The CBS board is negotiating a $100 million exit package for Moonves, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Jessica Pallingston, who accused Moonves of forcing her to perform oral sex on him while she was his assistant in the 1990s, called his reported golden parachute "completely disgusting."

"He should take all that money and give it to an organization that helps survivors of sexual abuse," she told The New Yorker.