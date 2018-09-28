7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

news

Picking a movie to watch on Netflix shouldn't be a hard decision — but sometimes it is. So we're here to make it easier for you.

Every week, we look through what's available on the streaming service and recommend seven movies you can watch over the weekend. Some of our selections recently came to Netflix and some have been available for a while. You just might have missed them because Netflix's algorithm didn't know you as well as it thought it did.

From "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (the only good movie in the series) to Stanley Kubrick's "Full metal Jacket," there are some awesome movies on Netflix you can watch this weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Apologies!

"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (2003)

Netflix description: When a young swain recruits pirate Capt. Jack Sparrow to help rescue a maiden from rival buccaneers, he finds he's up against supernatural forces.

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 86%

Although the sequels are lengthy disappointments, "The Curse of the Black Pearl" is a tight, exciting, and well-written blockbuster that surprises you every time, no matter how many times you've seen it.

"A Wrinkle in Time" (2018)

Netflix description: Years after their father disappears, Meg and her younger brother Charles Wallace cross galaxies on a quest to save him from the heart of darkness.

Critic score: 42%

Audience score: 29%

While it got poor reviews and isn't a great movie, it has stunning visuals and a great cast that did their best with the clunky screenplay.

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

Netflix description: After a debilitating accident, a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon hopes to heal by learning the magical arts from ancient mystic.

Critic score: 89%

Audience score: 86%

Exciting visuals, compelling source material, and Benedict Cumberbatch's performance help "Doctor Strange" stand out among superhero origin stories and other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It might also help you come up with some "Avengers 4" theories.

"Eraser" (1996)

Netflix description: A U.S. Marshal is assigned to protect a woman who has uncovered evidence that a weapons manufacturer has been selling to terrorist groups.

Critic score: 35%

Audience score: 39%

This thriller is predictable and a little cheesy, but the action sequences and the stunts are impressive. It's mindless, so best to watch when you're too tired to think.

"Full Metal Jacket" (1987)

Netflix description: Marine recruits endure the grueling ordeal of basic training and later face the unrelenting Viet Cong during the Tet Offensive in this grim drama.

Critic score:

Audience score:

"Full Metal Jacket" isn't Stanley Kubrick's best film, but it's impressive that a movie with such conventional themes and subject matter is so unique. It's dark and definitely not a feel-good movie, but still manages to include comedic moments.

"Rumor Has It..." (2005)

Netflix description: When Sarah travels to California for her sister's wedding, she hears a rumor that her family was the real-life inspiration for "The Graduate."

Critic score: 20%

Audience score: 41%

This movie that is a riff off "The Graduate" (a good movie) is a very bad movie. But it has a fun cast that includes a pre-Hulk Mark Ruffalo during his "early 2000s romantic comedy lead" phase. Plus, the dated themes and jokes show just how much romantic comedies have changed over the past decade.

"Drinking Buddies" (2013)

Netflix description: Complications ensue when Chicago brewery workmates Luke and Kate — the best of friends on and off the clock — spend a weekend at a lakeside retreat.

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 49%

This sweet little movie doesn't have much of a plot, but that doesn't matter because stars Jake Johnson and Olivia Wilde sell its simplicity very well.