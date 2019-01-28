All around the world, digital media platforms and publishers are having conversations about new, innovative ways to make money and build sustainable business models. This conversation, important as it is, will heavily shape the future of journalism and the media.

It is in this light that Business Insider by Pulse will host a session at the Social Media Week Lagos tagged 'The Business of New Media' on February 4, 2019, at the Landmark event centre by 2:30 p.m.

The Social Media Week Lagos 2019, in its 7th edition, ‘STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility,' will garner globally recognized brands, leading business executives, pop culture luminaries, and the like, all keenly focused on Africa and its future.

Business Insider by Pulse's session on Business of New Media session at the innovation hub will spark conversation and inspire new media platforms and consumers on the continent to think outside the box for new, sustainable business models.

Here are 7 things you need to know about the event:

1. Why the event

Through this panel session, Business Insider SSA intends to spark a conversation and inspire new media platforms and consumers on the continent to think outside the box for new, sustainable business models.

2. Confirmed speaker at the event

Ngozi Madueke-Dozie - West Africa GM, Kwese iFlix

Soji Ogundoyin - Co-founder, S&T Media Ltd

Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing, Multichoice Nigeria

While Osagie Alonge, Editor-in-Chief, Pulse Africa and David I. Adeleke, Editor, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa will moderate the high-powered event.

3 Venue of the event

Innovation hub, Landmark event centre, Oniru Lagos.

4. What you should expect

The media landscape is evolving quickly and publishers need new business models to thrive

- Existing models to thrive as publishers

- What the future of digital media will look like in Africa

- What it takes for a media business to succeed in Africa

5. Targeted audience

Client and customers as well as new media practitioners

6. Free ticket to attend rolls out via our social media handles, @BusInsiderSSA on Twitter, Facebook via Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse. Instagram @BusinessInsider SSA

7. The event hashtag is #SMWMediaBiz