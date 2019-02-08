Consumer behaviour in Africa is quite different from the rest of the world.

Persistence and consistency are key ingredients for making an impact in the Nigerian digital business.

There are challenges in Africa's digital businesses, so are promises and companies need to do their homework properly

The Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse session at the 2019 Social Media Week Lagos was an eye opener for digital media business owners and content producers on ways to tackle challenges and monetise content across Africa.

The session had Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) executives, Kwese Iflix team, MultiChoice Nigeria, S&T Media and other prominent guests in attendance.

Tagged, 'The Business of New Media', the session proffers solutions to current realities in the digital business, Nigerian digital space and content African consumers are looking for and how they consume content.

If you missed the event and wondering how it turned out, here are the highlights.

2. Content is powerful and will speak for you in the midst of advertisers and consumers. When you do good and quality content, you will always have a market.

4. African market cannot be predicted and we are not far behind other countries in digital and media space as has been perceived.

5. Endurance is key and content creators and digital producers need to stay focused. In the end, only those who endure will enjoy the benefits and rewards.

6. The future of digital content lies in mobile and streaming services.

