9 of the best movies on Netflix that will make you cry, according to audiences

Netflix got weepy on Tuesday.

The streaming service asked users on Twitter to name the films that make them cry, using the hashtag "#FourFilmsThatWreckMe," and it retweeted the best ones.

We looked at what Netflix retweeted and rounded up nine of the films that you can actually watch on the service, in case you're looking for a good cry. They range from the tearjerker that won Brie Larson an Oscar to a classic high-school dramedy.

Below are nine of the best films on Netflix that will make you cry, according to Netflix users:

"Blue Valentine" (2010)

Description: "Two of the most gifted young actors working in cinema today — Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams — star in 'Blue Valentine,' a romantic drama that follows the intense relationship between a couple who fall passionately in love in their early twenties, and then face challenges to their marriage six years later."

"The Breakfast Club" (1985)

Description: "They were five students with nothing in common, faced with spending a Saturday detention together in their high school library. At 7 a.m., they had nothing to say, but by 4 p.m. they had bared their souls to each other and become good friends. John Hughes, creator of the critically acclaimed Sixteen Candles, wrote, directed and produced this hilarious and often touching comedy starring Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. To the outside world they were simply the Jock, the Brain, the Criminal, the Princess and the Kook, but to each other, they would always be The Breakfast Club."

"Carol" (2015)

Description: "Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novella The Price of Salt about the burgeoning relationship between two very different women in 1950s New York. One, a girl in her 20s working in a department store who dreams of a more fulfilling life, and the other, a wife trapped in a loveless, moneyed marriage desperate to break free."

"Coco" (2017)

Description: "In Disney/Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions."

"Her" (2013)

Description: "Set in Los Angeles, in the near future, 'Her' follows Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a complex, soulful man who makes his living writing touching, personal letters for other people. Heartbroken after the end of a long relationship, he becomes intrigued with a new, advanced operating system, which promises to be an intuitive and unique entity in its own right. Upon initiating it, he is delighted to meet “Samantha,” a bright, female voice (Scarlett Johansson) who is insightful, sensitive and surprisingly funny. As her needs and desires grow, in tandem with his own, their friendship deepens into an eventual love for each other."

"The Lovely Bones" (2009)

Description: "Based on the critically acclaimed best-selling novel by Alice Sebold, and directed by Oscar-winner Peter Jackson from a screenplay by Fran Walsh & Philippa Boyens & Peter Jackson, 'The Lovely Bones' centers on a young girl who has been murdered and watches over her family – and her killer – from heaven. She must weigh her desire for vengeance against her desire for her family to heal."

"Million Dollar Baby" (2004)

Description: "'I don't train girls,' growls boxing trainer Frankie Dunn. But something's different about the spirited boxing hopeful who shows up daily at Dunn's gym. All she wants is a fighting chance. Clint Eastwood plays Dunn and also directs, produces and composes music for this controversial and acclaimed, multi-award-winning tale of heart, hope and family. Eastwood received an Oscar nomination for his acting, an Academy Award for his directing, and the film also captured Best Picture. Oscar-winner Hilary Swank plays resilient Maggie, determined not to abandon her one dream. And Morgan Freeman (who grabbed his own Oscar) is Scrap, gym caretaker and counterpoint to Dunn's crustiness. Grab your dreams and come out swinging."

"Mystic River" (2003)

Description: "Sean Penn (in his Oscar-winning role) is Jimmy Markum, whose nineteen-year-old daughter has been coldly murdered. Childhood friend David Boyle (Tim Robbins in his Oscar-winning role) is a suspect. And Sean Devine (Kevin Bacon), now a cop, scrambles to solve the crime before volatile Jimmy takes the law into his own hands."

"Room"

Description: "'Room' tells the extraordinary story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay in a breakout performance), a spirited 5 year-old who is looked after by his loving and devoted Ma (Brie Larson, Short Term 12, Trainwreck). Like any good mother, Ma dedicates herself to keeping Jack happy and safe, nurturing him with warmth and love and doing typical things like playing games and telling stories. Their life, however, is anything but typical—they are trapped—confined to a windowless, 10-by-10-foot space, which Ma has euphemistically named “Room.” Ma has created a whole universe for Jack within Room, and she will stop at nothing to ensure that, even in this treacherous environment, Jack is able to live a complete and fulfilling life. But as Jack’s curiosity about their situation grows, and Ma’s resilience reaches its breaking point, they enact a risky plan to escape, ultimately bringing them face-to-face with what may turn out to be the scariest thing yet: the real world."