news

Tesla's Model 3 is an attractive option for anyone considering a new car.

It comes in seven beautiful colors, seats up to five people, and, of course, is environmentally friendly and fully electric, with the ability to get up to 310 miles on a single charge. That also means a quieter driving experience, and no more trips to the gas station.

In August, though, Tesla released a high-performance version of the Model 3, called the "Model 3 Performance."

Here are 9 reasons to consider the Model 3 Performance over the standard Model 3 from Tesla:

1. The standard Model 3 features a single motor. The Model 3 Performance features a dual-motor system to make acceleration feel even zippier.

2. The range on the standard Model 3 is around 215 to 220 miles. The Model 3 Performance, like the long-range Model 3, can get up to 310 miles on a single charge.

3. The standard Model 3 features rear-wheel drive. The Model 3 Performance features a dual-motor all-wheel drive system, which makes it better for handling more extreme conditions like snowy or rough terrain.

4. The standard Model 3 can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.1 seconds. The Model 3 Performance gets there faster, though, and can reach that speed in just 3.5 seconds.

5. The standard Model 3 has a top speed of 140 miles per hour. The Model 3 Performance can reach speeds up to 155 miles per hour.

6. The standard Model 3 can only come with a premium black interior. The Model 3 Performance can also be had in a nice-looking premium white option, which you can see below.

7. The standard Model 3 comes with 18-inch or 19-inch sport wheels from Tesla. The Model 3 Performance can be upgraded to 20-inch "performance" wheels that have better grip. Larger tires also tend to increase a car's gas mileage.

8. The Tesla Model 3 Performance also gets some goodies the standard Model 3 doesn't, including lowered suspension for better handling, a carbon-fiber spoiler for better aerodynamics, and aluminum alloy pedals and brakes.

9. The standard Model 3 weighs anywhere between 3,552 and 3,757 pounds. The Model 3 Performance weighs a whopping 4,072 pounds, which is a good thing: Although the standard Model 3 is extremely safe, heavier cars tend to be safer than lighter ones, according to the IIHS.

You'll have to weigh your options if you're in the market for a Model 3.

A Model 3 with all of the available upgrades, including the Performance upgrades, Autopilot, and a premium white interior, costs around $78,500 before tax incentives. The standard Model 3, on the other hand, costs $49,000 before incentives.

Whether or not those upgrades are worth the money is entirely up to you. But based on my colleague Matt DeBord's experience with the Model 3 Performance, it sounds like it's worth the steeper price. I highly recommend reading his review before making your purchase decision.