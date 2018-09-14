9 superheroes Marvel should seriously consider for video games after the success of 'Spider-Man' on PlayStation 4

news

Marvel's "Spider-Man" video game released last Friday in the US exclusively on PlayStation 4, and it's already massively successful.

The game has an 87 on review-aggregator site Metacritic. Game Informer called the game "a triumph of superheroes and storytelling" and GamesRadar said it's "about as good as superhero gaming gets." The game's first-week sales in the UK were better than any other game released this year; its launch numbers in the US are expected soon, and to be stellar.

It would be shocking if Marvel wasn't looking at the results and considering the video-game possibilities for other superheroes. After the success of the "Spider-Man" game, and with Marvel's characters more popular than ever thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems inevitable.

Fortunately, Marvel retains the video-game rights to all of its characters, which avoids the kinds of difficulties that the films have faced — until the recent Disney-Fox merger, Fox owned the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four, and Sony, which owned the Spider-Man film rights, made a deal with Marvel so the character could debut in the MCU.

Below are nine characters that Marvel should seriously consider for video games:

Black Panther

The "Black Panther" movie made over $1 billion worldwide and has become a cultural phenomenon with Oscar buzz. An open-world game based on the character, where the player can explore Wakanda as King T'Challa (and maybe even play as Shuri in the science lab for a bit), would be a hit.

Black Widow

Black Widow hasn't gotten her solo movie yet (it's in development), but she'd be a blast to play as in a video game, maybe one that bounces back and forth between her present life as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent and her previous life as a Russian spy. Stealth would obviously be a huge factor in the gameplay (think "Tomb Raider").

Captain America

A World War II-set video game like "Call of Duty" (with less killing, obviously) but you play as Captain America? It seems like a no brainer.

Daredevil

Daredevil is a unique character in that he is blind, but his other senses are enhanced and he "sees" using radar-like vision. Scouring the streets of Hell's Kitchen in New York City, where you can toggle back and forth between a third-person point of view and first-person radar vision, would make for a new kind of superhero gaming experience.

Deadpool

The "Deadpool" movies are hugely successful, and there's no reason to think a Mature-rated game based on the character wouldn't be either. Breaking the fourth wall as Deadpool and "talking" to yourself while in combat would add extra distractions and difficulty.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange's magical powers would make for a fun gaming experience, and in the off time, it would be intriguing to walk around his Sanctum Sanctorum, discovering magical secrets in documents, books, and artifacts.

Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four hasn't had success on the big screen, but maybe they need the video game treatment, where the player could potentially switch between characters — Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and Thing — during sci-fi space adventures.

Iron Man

Flying around in Iron Man's armor is only something average people would be able to do in a video game, and the MCU has made the character a hit with moviegoers. He could be a hit with gamers, as well.

Wolverine

An "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" video game, based on the movie of the same name, was actually received well compared to the movie in 2009. But a game based on the character, removed from any film adaptations, would provide a new, engaging storyline. "Logan" presented a Western-like film starring Wolverine, and a game could do something similar — a present-day "Red Dead Redemption."