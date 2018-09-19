Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A $100, mini version of the original PlayStation is on the way with 20 games packed in — here are the games included


Tech A $100, mini version of the original PlayStation is on the way with 20 games packed in — here are the games included

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sony is taking a smart play from Nintendo's playbook in the re-release of the original PlayStation console this winter. So, what games are on the console? Here's what we know so far.

The PlayStation Classic is said to be 45% smaller than the original PlayStation console. play

The PlayStation Classic is said to be 45% smaller than the original PlayStation console.

(Playstation/Flickr)

The PlayStation Classic is adorable, obviously. Just look at that tiny little replica of the original PlayStation! There's no way a full-sized CD could fit in that CD-ROM drive!

More importantly, though, the PlayStation Classic comes with 20 equally classic games — at least that's the case for the first five Sony has announced.

Here's what we know so far, and a few more that we expect will arrive with the PlayStation Classic on December 3:

Sony officially announced on Wednesday the first five of the 20 games that will come pre-loaded on the PlayStation Classic. They are as follows: 1. "Final Fantasy VII"

Sony officially announced on Wednesday the first five of the 20 games that will come pre-loaded on the PlayStation Classic. They are as follows: 1. "Final Fantasy VII" play

Sony officially announced on Wednesday the first five of the 20 games that will come pre-loaded on the PlayStation Classic. They are as follows: 1. "Final Fantasy VII"

(Square Enix)


2. "Wild Arms"

2. "Wild Arms" play

2. "Wild Arms"

(Sony/Agetec)


3. "Tekken 3"

3. "Tekken 3" play

3. "Tekken 3"

(Namco)


4. "Ridge Racer 4"

4. "Ridge Racer 4" play

4. "Ridge Racer 4"

(Namco)


5. "Jumping Flash"

5. "Jumping Flash" play

5. "Jumping Flash"

(Sony)


With just five of the 20 games revealed thus far, there's a lot of room for wild speculation. So allow us to indulge a bit.

With just five of the 20 games revealed thus far, there's a lot of room for wild speculation . So allow us to indulge a bit. play

With just five of the 20 games revealed thus far, there's a lot of room for wild speculation. So allow us to indulge a bit.

(Sony)

Everything after this point is purely speculation, but a lot of these games would make sense. After all, if "Resident Evil" and "Crash Bandicoot" aren't on the PlayStation Classic, something has gone wrong.

That said, beware! This is not the definitive list of games coming to the PlayStation Classic! The only five Sony has announced thus far are above. Everything below this is unconfirmed!



"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil" play

"Resident Evil"

(Capcom)


"Castlevania: Symphony of the Night"

"Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" play

"Castlevania: Symphony of the Night"

(Konami)


"Loaded"

"Loaded" play

"Loaded"

(Interplay)


"Crash Bandicoot"

"Crash Bandicoot" play

"Crash Bandicoot"

(Sony)


"Spyro the Dragon"

"Spyro the Dragon" play

"Spyro the Dragon"

(Activision)


"Metal Gear Solid"

"Metal Gear Solid" play

"Metal Gear Solid"

(Konami)


"Ape Escape"

"Ape Escape" play

"Ape Escape"

(Sony)


A "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" game, probably the first one.

A "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" game, probably the first one. play

A "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" game, probably the first one.

(Activision)


A "Tomb Raider" game, probably the first one.

A "Tomb Raider" game, probably the first one. play

A "Tomb Raider" game, probably the first one.

(Crystal Dynamics/Eidos)


"Gran Turismo"

"Gran Turismo" play

"Gran Turismo"

(Sony)


"Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee"

"Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee" play

"Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee"

(Atari)


"Parasite Eve"

"Parasite Eve" play

"Parasite Eve"

(Square Enix)


"Silent Hill"

"Silent Hill" play

"Silent Hill"

(Konami)


"Chrono Cross"

"Chrono Cross" play

"Chrono Cross"

(Square Enix)


"PaRappa the Rapper"

"PaRappa the Rapper" play

"PaRappa the Rapper"

(Sony)


"Twisted Metal/Twisted Metal 2"

"Twisted Metal/Twisted Metal 2" play

"Twisted Metal/Twisted Metal 2"

(Sony)


"Syphon Filter"

"Syphon Filter" play

"Syphon Filter"

(Sony)


"Battle Arena Toshinden"

"Battle Arena Toshinden" play

"Battle Arena Toshinden"

(Sony)


Top Articles

1 Tech African countries have the most expensive mobile data plans, here's...bullet
2 Tech 'Maybe we'll both be on it': Elon Musk said he'd consider flying...bullet
3 Tech Your iPhone's camera just got an upgrade thanks to iOS 12 —...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Google had to change Gmail's new Smart Reply responses because its AI kept suggesting 'I love you' (GOOG, GOOGL)
Red Dead Redemption 2
Tech The most anticipated game of the year will be missing a major online component when it comes out in October
null
Tech This machine perfectly places street cones
null
Tech A Google programmer just published a book of hilarious cartoons that shows what it's really like to work at the search giant (GOOG, GOOGL)
X
Advertisement