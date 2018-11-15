news

Two weeks after launching, the OnePlus 6T smartphone has been selling out in about half of the T-Mobile stores nationwide due to high demand.

That's impressive considering that OnePlus phones have only just become available to buy from a carrier, where most Americans buy their smartphones.

The OnePlus 6T is also competing against more popular smartphones from Apple and Samsung.

The OnePlus 6T smartphone from the small smartphone maker OnePlus has been selling out in around half of T-Mobile stores nationwide since its release two weeks ago on November 1, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

Notably, the OnePlus 6T is the first phone from OnePlus to be sold by a US carrier. For many T-Mobile customers, especially those who don't read tech news, the OnePlus 6T could be the first OnePlus phone they lay eyes on.

While it's not clear how many OnePlus 6T smartphones the company has sold so far, it's an impressive feat for a phone and phone maker that relatively few in the US know about, at least when you compare the OnePlus' popularity to Apple and Samsung phones. The company previously said that it sold 86% more OnePlus 6Ts during the first day of sales than it did with the previous model, the OnePlus 6, on its first day of sales.

With that in mind, OnePlus 6T sales seem poised to surpass those of the previous OnePlus 6. The company reported earlier this year that it had sold one million of the previous OnePlus 6 phones in the month after launch. That's significantly less than the number of phones Apple and Samsung will sell in a month, but it was nonetheless an important milestone for a small company like OnePlus.

OnePlus has grown in popularity in the US despite the fact that its previous smartphones have not been sold in carrier stores, where most Americans buy their smartphones. A phone — or an entire phone maker for that matter — can often go by unnoticed if it isn't sold in a carrier's store in the US, no matter how much press it gets.

Read more: The $550 OnePlus 6T makes me feel like I'm cheating in a world where top smartphones cost $750 or more



Before striking an exclusive partnership with T-Mobile for the retail rollout of the latest OnePlus 6T, OnePlus phones were only available from the company's website and occasional, temporary popup store locations in the US. Despite the previous unavailability of OnePlus devices at carrier stores, OnePlus fans would often line up outside of OnePlus popup stores to buy the new model.

When the OnePlus 6T were first made available at T-Mobile, the T-Mobile flagship store in Times Square in New York City saw a longer line than it did for the new iPhones.