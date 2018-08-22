A 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequel is already in the works based on the second book, 'China Rich Girlfriend,' with the same director and screenwriters

news

Warner Bros. is reportedly moving forward with a "Crazy Rich Asians" sequel based on Kevin Kwan's second book, "China Rich Girlfriend."

Nothing is technically greenlit yet, but The Hollywood Reporter says the studio has plans to bring back director Jon M. Chu and the same screenwriters.

Chu is busy, about to direct an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights," so it could be a while before production.

"Crazy Rich Asians" dominated the box office last week, earning $35.3 million for its 5-day opening. It's the first romantic comedy to earn more than $20 million in its opening weekend since 2015's "Trainwreck." It also proved (yet again) that moviegoers want to see diverse stories starring a diverse cast, and is a huge step for Hollywood.

And Warner Bros. is already planning to make a sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is moving forward with developing "China Rich Girlfriend," Kevin Kwan's second novel in the "Crazy Rich Asians" series. The studio has the rights to all three of Kwan's novels in the series.

The creative team behind "Crazy Rich Asians" is set to return for "China Rich Girlfriend," with Jon M. Chu directing again. Warner Bros. also plans to bring back bring back screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim to adapt the second novel, according to THR.

Chu is currently busy and about to direct a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights," as well as the third "Now You See Me," so it could be quite a while before production on "China Rich Girlfriend" gets going.