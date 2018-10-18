Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, Florida, used to be a rail yard from 1880 until the early 1950s. In 2015, a group of local residents came together and proposed redeveloping the 180-acre space. The park is expected to open in 2020.
East of Tampa, Florida, a 180-acre site in Lakeland served as a rail yard from the late 1800s until the early 1950s. After the rail yard closed in 1952, the contaminated site underwent various attempts at redevelopment, but nothing lasted.
The rail yard, which used to be Lakeland's largest employer before the Great Depression, faded from prominence for years. In 2015, though, a group of local residents came together and proposed turning the site into a giant park. The international design firm Sasaki took on the project shortly after, and it is expected to open in 2020.
Take a look at the Bonnet Springs Park proposal.
Source: Sasaki
The children's museum is currently located in downtown Lakeland but will relocate to the park as part of the redevelopment.
"Bonnet Springs Park, from a planning and design perspective, presents a rare opportunity to transform a significantly challenged urban plot of land in an effort to improve Central Florida’s quality of life for generations to come," a recent blog post on Sasaki's website said.