news
Most people just use Google Maps to get directions from A to B, but it's also an incredible educational tool in its own right.
Using Google Maps is a great way to learn more about the various cities and countries around the world. But many people might not know that Google Maps can also be used to explore other worlds besides Earth.
That's right: If you visit Google Maps and zoom out far enough, you'll have the option to explore several planets and moons in our own solar system.
Take a look:
First, start anywhere in Google Maps, but make sure you're looking at satellite footage (click on the lower left box to switch). I started in New York City.
play
First, start anywhere in Google Maps, but make sure you're looking at satellite footage (click on the lower left box to switch). I started in New York City. (Google Maps)
Now zoom out, and keep zooming out until you can't anymore.
play
Now zoom out, and keep zooming out until you can't anymore. (Google Maps)
There! You'll know you did it right if you can't zoom out any further, and if a sidebar pops up that lists the various planets and moons. This is your chance to explore!
play
There! You'll know you did it right if you can't zoom out any further, and if a sidebar pops up that lists the various planets and moons. This is your chance to explore! (Google Maps)
Just click on any planet to see it. You can rotate the planet and zoom in to learn more about its geography.
play
Just click on any planet to see it. You can rotate the planet and zoom in to learn more about its geography. (Google Maps)
I bet you didn't know there was a region of Mercury called Australia!
play
I bet you didn't know there was a region of Mercury called Australia! (Google Maps)
Zoom in more and you can see all the various craters on the planet's surface.
play
Zoom in more and you can see all the various craters on the planet's surface. (Google Maps)
Here's Venus!
play
Here's Venus! (Google Maps)
All of the imagery for Venus, as well as the other planets and moons, was provided by NASA, with the map data provided by Google.
play
All of the imagery for Venus, as well as the other planets and moons, was provided by NASA, with the map data provided by Google. (Google Maps)
Here's Io, one of the four moons of Jupiter. It has over 400 active volcanoes, making it the most geologically active object in our local solar system.
play
Here's Io, one of the four moons of Jupiter. It has over 400 active volcanoes, making it the most geologically active object in our local solar system. (Google Maps)
In all, Google Maps has 19 different planets and moons covered, including this one: the dwarf planet Pluto.
play
In all, Google Maps has 19 different planets and moons covered, including this one: the dwarf planet Pluto. (Google Maps)
One non-planet that's also included in Google Maps' space exploration feature is the International Space Station. You can actually explore the station and learn more about it by clicking on various interactive blue 'nodes,' like the one at the center of this screen that tells you more about the 'Cupola' observation deck on the ISS.
play
One non-planet that's also included in Google Maps' space exploration feature is the International Space Station. You can actually explore the station and learn more about it by clicking on various interactive blue 'nodes,' like the one at the center of this screen that tells you more about the 'Cupola' observation deck on the ISS. (Google Maps)
Clicking on this other node, for instance, reveals the metal box you're looking at inside the International Space Station is actually a giant space toilet.
play
Clicking on this other node, for instance, reveals the metal box you're looking at inside the International Space Station is actually a giant space toilet. (Google Maps)
There's so much to explore. You can click here to visit Google Maps, turn on satellite view, and keep zooming out until you see the space options.