Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech A little-known feature in Google Maps lets you explore planets and moons in our local solar system — here's how to find it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Most people just use Google Maps to get directions from A to B, but it can also be used to explore other planets beyond our own.

Pluto is over 4.6 billion miles away, but you can explore it from the comfort of your own computer, right now, thanks to Google Maps. play

Pluto is over 4.6 billion miles away, but you can explore it from the comfort of your own computer, right now, thanks to Google Maps.

(Google Maps)

Most people just use Google Maps to get directions from A to B, but it's also an incredible educational tool in its own right.

Using Google Maps is a great way to learn more about the various cities and countries around the world. But many people might not know that Google Maps can also be used to explore other worlds besides Earth.

That's right: If you visit Google Maps and zoom out far enough, you'll have the option to explore several planets and moons in our own solar system.

Take a look:

First, start anywhere in Google Maps, but make sure you're looking at satellite footage (click on the lower left box to switch). I started in New York City.

First, start anywhere in Google Maps, but make sure you're looking at satellite footage (click on the lower left box to switch). I started in New York City. play

First, start anywhere in Google Maps, but make sure you're looking at satellite footage (click on the lower left box to switch). I started in New York City.

(Google Maps)


Now zoom out, and keep zooming out until you can't anymore.

Now zoom out, and keep zooming out until you can't anymore. play

Now zoom out, and keep zooming out until you can't anymore.

(Google Maps)


There! You'll know you did it right if you can't zoom out any further, and if a sidebar pops up that lists the various planets and moons. This is your chance to explore!

There! You'll know you did it right if you can't zoom out any further, and if a sidebar pops up that lists the various planets and moons. This is your chance to explore! play

There! You'll know you did it right if you can't zoom out any further, and if a sidebar pops up that lists the various planets and moons. This is your chance to explore!

(Google Maps)


Just click on any planet to see it. You can rotate the planet and zoom in to learn more about its geography.

Just click on any planet to see it. You can rotate the planet and zoom in to learn more about its geography. play

Just click on any planet to see it. You can rotate the planet and zoom in to learn more about its geography.

(Google Maps)


I bet you didn't know there was a region of Mercury called Australia!

I bet you didn't know there was a region of Mercury called Australia! play

I bet you didn't know there was a region of Mercury called Australia!

(Google Maps)


Zoom in more and you can see all the various craters on the planet's surface.

Zoom in more and you can see all the various craters on the planet's surface. play

Zoom in more and you can see all the various craters on the planet's surface.

(Google Maps)


Here's Venus!

Here's Venus! play

Here's Venus!

(Google Maps)


All of the imagery for Venus, as well as the other planets and moons, was provided by NASA, with the map data provided by Google.

All of the imagery for Venus, as well as the other planets and moons, was provided by NASA, with the map data provided by Google. play

All of the imagery for Venus, as well as the other planets and moons, was provided by NASA, with the map data provided by Google.

(Google Maps)


Here's Io, one of the four moons of Jupiter. It has over 400 active volcanoes, making it the most geologically active object in our local solar system.

Here's Io, one of the four moons of Jupiter. It has over 400 active volcanoes, making it the most geologically active object in our local solar system. play

Here's Io, one of the four moons of Jupiter. It has over 400 active volcanoes, making it the most geologically active object in our local solar system.

(Google Maps)


In all, Google Maps has 19 different planets and moons covered, including this one: the dwarf planet Pluto.

In all, Google Maps has 19 different planets and moons covered, including this one: the dwarf planet Pluto. play

In all, Google Maps has 19 different planets and moons covered, including this one: the dwarf planet Pluto.

(Google Maps)


One non-planet that's also included in Google Maps' space exploration feature is the International Space Station. You can actually explore the station and learn more about it by clicking on various interactive blue 'nodes,' like the one at the center of this screen that tells you more about the 'Cupola' observation deck on the ISS.

One non-planet that's also included in Google Maps' space exploration feature is the International Space Station. You can actually explore the station and learn more about it by clicking on various interactive blue 'nodes,' like the one at the center of this screen that tells you more about the 'Cupola' observation deck on the ISS. play

One non-planet that's also included in Google Maps' space exploration feature is the International Space Station. You can actually explore the station and learn more about it by clicking on various interactive blue 'nodes,' like the one at the center of this screen that tells you more about the 'Cupola' observation deck on the ISS.

(Google Maps)


Clicking on this other node, for instance, reveals the metal box you're looking at inside the International Space Station is actually a giant space toilet.

Clicking on this other node, for instance, reveals the metal box you're looking at inside the International Space Station is actually a giant space toilet. play

Clicking on this other node, for instance, reveals the metal box you're looking at inside the International Space Station is actually a giant space toilet.

(Google Maps)


There's so much to explore. You can click here to visit Google Maps, turn on satellite view, and keep zooming out until you see the space options.

There's so much to explore. You can click here to visit Google Maps , turn on satellite view, and keep zooming out until you see the space options. play

There's so much to explore. You can click here to visit Google Maps, turn on satellite view, and keep zooming out until you see the space options.

(Google Maps)


Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech I stopped making my lunch for a week and switched to Ritual, the order-ahead app that's sweeping San Francisco. Here's what I found.
Nashville Mayor David Briley
Tech The mayor of Nashville said he learned through Twitter that Amazon picked his city as a consolation prize in the HQ2 race (AMZN)
Amazon's future HQ2 site.
Tech Amazon's HQ2 site in Long Island City, Queens could be flooded in the next 30 years. Here's what scientists predict for the headquarters.
A girl recycles plastic and glass.
Tech Here's what Earth might look like in 100 years — if we're lucky
X
Advertisement