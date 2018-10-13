A miniature universe exists just beyond our sight — these award-winning photos capture it in breathtaking detail

news
The world is not as it seems. Just beyond the limits of our vision exists a miniature universe that beckons to be explored by curious, oversize humans.
Microscopes give us a window into that tiny cosmos, and talented photographers and videographers from around the world have used the tools for centuries to document it in stunning detail. But the equipment and techniques to take microscope photos get better with each passing year.
In honor of the beauty and scientific importance of micrographs, as such pictures are called, the Nikon Small World contest rounds up the best images every year and awards prizes to the top 20 entries. This year marks the 44th competition.
Judging involves poring over thousands of photos, spotting fakes and non-microscopic images, and then assessing the technique, subject matter, and "wow" factor of the remainder.
What you see above is the first-place image, which was taken by Al Habshi in the United Arab Emirates. It shows the compound eye of a half-inch-long Asian red palm weevil, also known as Metapocyrtus subquadrulifer, decorated with brilliant green scales.
"Not all people appreciate small species, particularly insects," Habashi said in a press release. "Through photomicrography we can find a whole new, beautiful world which hasn't been seen before. It's like discovering what lies under the ocean's surface."
To see all of the photos the judges picked as winners, keep scrolling.
This cluster of reproductive cells within a fern won second-place.
play
This cluster of reproductive cells within a fern won second-place. (Rogelio Moreno/Nikon Small World)
This is third place: a spittlebug nymph huddling inside a protective coat of bubbles.
play
This is third place: a spittlebug nymph huddling inside a protective coat of bubbles. (Saulius Gugis/Nikon Small World)
Ever seen a peacock feather this close? This is the fourth-place winner.
play
Ever seen a peacock feather this close? This is the fourth-place winner. (Can Tunçer/Nikon Small World)
No. 5: A spider embryo with its surface in pink and microtubules in green.
play
No. 5: A spider embryo with its surface in pink and microtubules in green. (Dr. Tessa Montague/Nikon Small World)
No. 6: The central part of a primate's retina.
play
No. 6: The central part of a primate's retina. (Hanen Khabou/Nikon Small World)
No. 7: A dried human tear drop.
play
No. 7: A dried human tear drop. (Norm Barker/Nikon Small World)
No. 8: A portrait of a very grumpy-looking mango seed weevil, or Sternochetus mangiferae.
play
No. 8: A portrait of a very grumpy-looking mango seed weevil, or Sternochetus mangiferae. (Pia Scanlon/Nikon Small World)
No. 9: A security hologram.
play
No. 9: A security hologram. (Dr. Haris Antonopoulos/Nikon Small World)
No. 10: A pair of stalks containing pollen grains.
play
No. 10: A pair of stalks containing pollen grains. (Dr. Csaba Pintér/Nikon Small World)
No. 11: A human fibroblast, which is vital for the healing of damaged organs, undergoes cell division. (DNA is stained magenta.)
play
No. 11: A human fibroblast, which is vital for the healing of damaged organs, undergoes cell division. (DNA is stained magenta.) (Nilay Taneja, Dr. Dylan Burnette/Nikon Small World)
No. 12: Scales on the wing of a Madagascan sunset moth, or Chrysiridia rhipheus.
play
No. 12: Scales on the wing of a Madagascan sunset moth, or Chrysiridia rhipheus. (Luciano Andres Richino/Nikon Small World)
No. 13: An acorn barnacle.
play
No. 13: An acorn barnacle. (Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World)
No. 14: A cell from an African green monkey stained to show its hidden structure.
play
No. 14: A cell from an African green monkey stained to show its hidden structure. (Andrew Moore, Dr. Erika Holzbaur/Nikon Small World)
No. 15: A mite on the back of a honeybee.
play
No. 15: A mite on the back of a honeybee. (Antoine Franck/Nikon Small World)
No. 16: A mouse's oviduct, which serves as the site of fertilization.
play
No. 16: A mouse's oviduct, which serves as the site of fertilization. (Dr. Amanda D. Phillips Yzaguirre/Nikon Small World)
No. 17: Breast tissue, with milk-filled spheres (in red) surrounded by muscle cells that squeeze out milk (in yellow), and immune cells that detect infection (in blue).
play
No. 17: Breast tissue, with milk-filled spheres (in red) surrounded by muscle cells that squeeze out milk (in yellow), and immune cells that detect infection (in blue). (Caleb Dawson/Nikon Small World)
No. 18: Crystallized amino acids — the molecules that make up genetic material.
play
No. 18: Crystallized amino acids — the molecules that make up genetic material. (Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World)
No. 19: Ouch — an Asian hornet with venom on its stinger.
play
No. 19: Ouch — an Asian hornet with venom on its stinger. (Pierre Anquet/Nikon Small World)
No. 20: The layers of a human retina that enable people to see.
play
No. 20: The layers of a human retina that enable people to see. (Dr. Nicolás Cuenca, Isabel Ortuño-Lizarán/Nikon Small World)
Nikon Small World also recognizes "honorable mentions" that didn't make the top 20, but were close. Here's a Daphnia water flea full of eggs.
play
Nikon Small World also recognizes "honorable mentions" that didn't make the top 20, but were close. Here's a Daphnia water flea full of eggs. (Anne Algar/Nikon Small World)
Sea angel larvae use cup-shaped mouthparts to feed.
play
Sea angel larvae use cup-shaped mouthparts to feed. (Dr. Michael Boyle/Nikon Small World)
The mold Penicillium vulpinum can grow with surprising symmetry.
play
The mold Penicillium vulpinum can grow with surprising symmetry. (Tracy Debenport/Nikon Small World)
The shell of a lychee fruit that's illuminated from within.
play
The shell of a lychee fruit that's illuminated from within. (Sergii Dymchenko/Nikon Small World)
The wing of an emperor butterfly.
play
The wing of an emperor butterfly. (Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World)
A cross section of a Bosnian pine tree.
play
A cross section of a Bosnian pine tree. (Anatoly Mikhaltsov/Nikon Small World)
Mosses.
play
Mosses. (Jacek Myslowski/Nikon Small World)
Cloth fabric (in red) and bubbles on the surface of a rock.
play
Cloth fabric (in red) and bubbles on the surface of a rock. (Walter Piorkowski/Nikon Small World)
A chameleon embryo.
play
A chameleon embryo. (Teresa Zgoda/Nikon Small World)
Because there are so many good images, Nikon Small World has a third category called "images of distinction," which follow. The category includes this picture of a Wonga Wonga Vine. It's a popular garden plant found in Australia and the southwestern Pacific region.
play
Because there are so many good images, Nikon Small World has a third category called "images of distinction," which follow. The category includes this picture of a Wonga Wonga Vine. It's a popular garden plant found in Australia and the southwestern Pacific region. (Dr. Anastasia Tyurina/Nikon Small World)
Dye-injected nerve cells inside a mouse's brain.
play
Dye-injected nerve cells inside a mouse's brain. (Dr. Benjamin Barti/Nikon Small World)
Cyclop, a one-eyed water flea, with eggs.
play
Cyclop, a one-eyed water flea, with eggs. (Marek Miś/Nikon Small World)
The surface of aluminum milling grooves.
play
The surface of aluminum milling grooves. (Karl Deckart/Nikon Small World)
Part of a brain with nerve cells in red, nuclei in blue, and tau proteins in green.
play
Part of a brain with nerve cells in red, nuclei in blue, and tau proteins in green. (Gabriel Luna, Dr. Israel Hernandez, and Dr. Kenneth S. Kosik/Nikon Small World)
Sex organs and support structures of moss.
play
Sex organs and support structures of moss. (Magdalena Turzańska/Nikon Small World)
A male wasp from Fiji.
play
A male wasp from Fiji. (James Dorey/Nikon Small World)
Eek! This is the tip of a tarantula's fang.
play
Eek! This is the tip of a tarantula's fang. (João Burini/Nikon Small World)
A fern's reproductive cells.
play
A fern's reproductive cells. (Ou Zhilei/Nikon Small World)
The underside of a decaying northern red oak leaf.
play
The underside of a decaying northern red oak leaf. (Ellen Woods/Nikon Small World)
Fluorescent protein in a living HeLa cell, which is the oldest human cell line used in scientific research.
play
Fluorescent protein in a living HeLa cell, which is the oldest human cell line used in scientific research. (Dr. Darren Robinson, Dr. Paul Jarman/Nikon Small World)
A parasitic roundworm.
play
A parasitic roundworm. (Massimo Brizzi/Nikon Small World)
Bee hairs.
play
Bee hairs. (Dr. Lorenzo Domenis/Nikon Small World)
A dried-out drop of blood.
play
A dried-out drop of blood. (Mai Tal/Nikon Small World)
Dandelion pollen.
play
Dandelion pollen. (Dr. Tagide deCarvalho/Nikon Small World)
Golden algae found in freshwater.
play
Golden algae found in freshwater. (Dr. Håkan Kvarnström/Nikon Small World)
A segmented worm with movable hairs.
play
A segmented worm with movable hairs. (Dr. Greg Rouse/Nikon Small World)
A mouse embryo stained for motor nerves (in red), sensory nerves (in magenta), and nerve endings (in cyan).
play
Mouse embryo (day 12.5) stained for motor (red) and sensory (magenta) nerves and nerve endings (cyan) (Dr. Gist Croft, Lauren Pietila, and Dr. Ali Brivanlou/Nikon Small World)
A rotifer — a microscopic aquatic animal — feeding.
play
A rotifer — a microscopic aquatic animal — feeding. (Rogelio Moreno/Nikon Small World)
A flower in bloom.
play
A flower in bloom. (James Dorey/Nikon Small World)
A skate fish embryo.
play
A skate fish embryo. (Teresa Zgoda/Nikon Small World)
A European earwig.
play
A European earwig. (Leonardo Capradossi/Nikon Small World)
Almandine, a type of mineral from Hubei, China.
play
Almandine, a type of mineral from Hubei, China. (Dr. Emilio Carabajal Márquez/Nikon Small World)
Iron oxide needles on quartz in Ontario, Canada.
play
Iron oxide needles on quartz in Ontario, Canada. (Michael J. Bainbridge/Nikon Small World)
Part of a cat's tongue showing blood capillaries.
play
Part of a cat's tongue showing blood capillaries. (Dr. David John Linstead/Nikon Small World)
A fruit fly ovary.
play
A fruit fly ovary. (James Bullard, Tingting Duan/Nikon Small World)
Amino acid crystals.
play
Amino acid crystals. (Justin Zoll/Nikon Small World)
A hibiscus flower.
play
A hibiscus flower. (Frank Fox/Nikon Small World)
A parasitic larva from a wasp family feeds on a spider abdomen.
play
A parasitic larva from a wasp family feeds on a spider abdomen. (Dr. Matyas Molnar/Nikon Small World)
Human neurons from Parkinson patients.
play
Human neurons from Parkinson patients. (Dr. Regis Grailhe, Nasia Antoniou, and Dr. Rebecca Matsas/Nikon Small World)
A ball of plastic microfibers found drifting in the ocean's plankton.
play
A ball of plastic microfibers found drifting in the ocean's plankton. (Dr. Richard Kirby/Nikon Small World)
Microtubules in cells from veins of a human's umbilical cord.
play
Microtubules in cells from veins of a human's umbilical cord. (Bill Shin/Nikon Small World)
Mite on an antenna of a May bug.
play
Mite on an antenna of a May bug. (Emre Can Alagöz/Nikon Small World)
The early development phase of a tea-leaved willow's male reproductive part.
play
The early development phase of a tea-leaved willow's male reproductive part. (Henri Koskinen/Nikon Small World)
Glassworm larva.
play
Glassworm larva. (Anne Algar/Nikon Small World)
A flea.
play
A flea. (Luciano Andres Richino/Nikon Small World)
Marine organisms called dinoflagellates taken from a culture of algae.
play
Marine organisms called dinoflagellates taken from a culture of algae. (Gerd Günther/Nikon Small World)
A rotting willow leaf.
play
A rotting willow leaf. (Murat Öztürk/Nikon Small World)
Neurons of a mouse's inner ear.
play
Neurons of a mouse's inner ear. (Dr. Stephen Freeman, Dr. Laurence Delacroix/Nikon Small World)
A 3D reconstruction of a mouse testicle (in green) and blood vessels (in red).
play
A 3D reconstruction of a mouse testicle (in green) and blood vessels (in red). (Simon Merz, Sebastian Korste, and Sophie Henneberg/Nikon Small World)
Skeletal muscle cells.
play
Skeletal muscle cells. (Dr. Helena Pinheiro/Nikon Small World)
A thistle tortoise beetle.
play
A thistle tortoise beetle. (Özgür Kerem Bulur/Nikon Small World)
Freshwater snail eggs.
play
Freshwater snail eggs. (Arturo Agostino/Nikon Small World)
Sea urchin larva found in marine plankton.
play
Sea urchin larva found in marine plankton. (Dr. Wim van Egmond/Nikon Small World)
Single-celled marine organisms that grow on seaweeds.
play
Single-celled marine organisms that grow on seaweeds. (Dr. Wim van Egmond/Nikon Small World)
The inside of a mouse eye. Fibers (blue) help suspend the lens at the center (red).
play
The inside of a mouse eye. Fibers (blue) help suspend the lens at the center (red). (Wendell Jones, Dr. Steven Bassnett/Nikon Small World)
Layered crystal faces of smithsonite.
play
Layered crystal faces of smithsonite. (Tyler Smith/Nikon Small World)
Transport tissue in a buttercup root.
play
Transport tissue in a buttercup root. (Dr. Elle Kielar Grevstad/Nikon Small World)
The iris of a human eye, with a "freckle" shown in blue.
play
The iris of a human eye, with a "freckle" shown in blue. (Teresa Zgoda/Nikon Small World)
A wilted flower.
play
A wilted flower. (Samuel Silberman/Nikon Small World)
Nikon Small World also awards winners for its "Small World in Motion" video contest. See all of those winners here.
Disclosure: Dave Mosher, one of the authors of this post, was invited to judge the Nikon Small World competitions in 2017 and 2014.