A new leak may have just revealed the Apple Watch Series 4 (APPL)


9to5 Mac on Thursday revealed what it says is a leaked image of the rumored Apple Watch Series 4. The watch has an edge-to-edge display, more advanced watch face, and some subtle design changes.

  • A new leaked image from 9to5 Mac shows what it says is the Apple Watch Series 4.
  • The image shows a watch with an apparent edge-to-edge display, more advanced watch face, and some subtle design tweaks.
  • Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch — along with three new iPhones — at its event on September 12.

A new leak may have just revealed the design of the rumored Apple Watch Series 4.

9to5 Mac's Zac Hall on Thursday posted an image of a gold Apple Watch that 9to5 Mac says is not a render, but the real thing.

The image shows a watch with what appears to be an edge-to-edge display, and a new watch face with eight complications, or special functions. Another change is the digital crown, which seems to have a thin red circle to denote LTE instead of last year's large red dot.

It appears that previous Apple Watch bands will still fit the new watch.

Take a look:

9to5 Mac also published an image of what it says are two new iPhones, both of which it claims Apple will call the iPhone XS.

Apple is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch, along with three new models of its flagship smartphone, at its event on September 12.

