A notorious Apple blog may have just published a leaked photo of the new iPhone (AAPL)

Apple is hosting journalists and other media on its campus on September 12.

It's likely to launch new iPhones and Apple Watch models then.

Notorious Apple blog 9to5Mac has published what it says are official Apple marketing images of the still unreleased and unconfirmed devices.

Apple sent out invitations to an event on its campus on September 12, where it's expected to release new iPhones and new Apple Watch models.

Notorious Apple blog 9to5Mac may have just spoiled the party.

On Thursday, it published what it says is an actual marketing photo for two new iPhone devices:

9to5Mac reports that these phones will be called iPhone XS, and will come in gold.

It also published a photo of what it says is the new Apple Watch. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

9to5Mac also spoiled a lot of Apple's surprises last year, thanks to details found in a then-nonpublic version of Apple's iOS software that was leaked on Reddit and directly to some Apple blogs.

This year is expected to be an "S year," which fits with the purported leaked name "iPhone XS." This suggests any new iPhones are likely to be an evolution, rather than a revolution, from last year's flagship iPhone X. Indeed, rumors have suggested Apple could launch three new phones with the iPhone X's edge-to-edge screen design, complete with the infamous "notch" for the Face ID selfie camera.

The photo above says it depicts two of the devices. Apple is also expected to launch a third iPhone model that could have the same facial recognition sensor but a price closer to $700 than $1000 .

Other possible products that could be on deck for a grand reveal include an updated iPad Pro and the next version of AirPods.