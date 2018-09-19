A potential TV show gives new life to a popular fan theory that Loki didn't die in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

news

Loki will reportedly star in a TV series on Disney's upcoming streaming service.

Thanos killed Loki in "Avengers: Infinity War."

It's possible the series could be a prequel, but a popular fan theory lays out how Loki may have faked his death.

The theory explains that Loki used his left hand to try and stab Thanos, but is right-handed.

Loki — played by Tom Hiddleston in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will star in a limited series for Disney's upcoming streaming service, according to Variety.

Since Loki perished at the hands of Thanos is "Avengers: Infinity War," it raises the question: Is he still alive?

It's possible that the series could be a prequel or take place between the "Thor" movies. But it's also possible that Loki didn't actually die in "Infinity War" and instead faked his death, and a popular fan theory reveals why.

The theory explains that Loki is right-handed, and points out that Loki uses his left hand when he tries to stab Thanos in the throat at the beginning of "Infinity War." In the movie, some time passes between when Thanos fights the Hulk and when Loki appears again. During this time, it's possible he could have slipped away and projected an illusion in his place.

The theory suggests that there has only been one other time when he used his left hand, and that's when he faked his death in "Thor: The Dark World."

A Reddit user broke down the theory back in July, which is below:

"If you look, in movies since the Thor 1 to Avengers 1 to Ragnarok, he wields with his right hand. He holds weapons with his right and the scepter in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand (that I've found). One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos. So, Loki's illusion uses his left hand because he's a mirrored version? The Loki that was killed in the beginning of IW was an illusion and he's still out there, maybe disguised or just in hiding."

Other Reddit users argued that Loki could have been holding the dagger in his left hand to hide it, as none of Thanos' followers were standing to his left.

Before he "dies," Loki reminds Thanos that he is the God of Mischief, and tells Thor, "I assure you, brother, the sun will shine on us again," which has made some fans wonder if he was warning Thor that he might come back.

We won't find out until the "Infinity War" sequel next year, though.