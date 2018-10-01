A powerful typhoon is ripping through Japan, injuring dozens and causing mass destruction in its wake

Pulse.com.gh logo
As of Monday afternoon, powerful Typhoon Trami has been categorized by Japan's Meterological Agency as "strong."

japan typhoon trami play

japan typhoon trami

(NASA Earth Observatory via AP)

  • A massive typhoon is ripping through Japan, leaving at least two dead and injuring more than 100 others.
  • As of Monday afternoon, powerful Typhoon Trami has been categorized by Japan's Meteorological Agency as "strong."
  • The eye of the storm is now approaching northern Japan at 95km/h (59 mph), with maximum sustained winds of 126 km/h (78 mph).
  • The typhoon marks the 24th to pound the area this year, and Japan is still reeling from a major earthquake and a super typhoon last month.

A massive typhoon is ripping through Japan, leaving at least two dead and injuring more than one hundred others.

As of Monday afternoon, local time, powerful Typhoon Trami has been categorized by Japan's Meteorological Agency as "strong." According to the agency the eye of the storm is now approaching northern Japan at 95km/h (59 mph) with maximum sustained winds of 126 km/h (78 mph) and gusts of 180 km/h (112 mph).

Warnings were issued across several prefectures in central and northern Japan. On Sunday afternoon, more than 3.7 million people were ordered to evacuate, according to national broadcaster NHK.

On Monday morning, trains experienced major delays, and hundreds of flights have been cancelled. The storm passed through Tokyo overnight, bringing record-strength winds that toppled trees and damaged buildings.

According to NHK, more than 390,000 homes in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures remain without power.

One man died following landslides in the western prefecture of Tottori, according to Kyodo News. Another was found dead in river in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, and at least 100 others have been injured.

The typhoon marks the 24th to pound the area this year, according to Kyodo. Last month, Typhoon Jebi, considered to be one of the strongest in decades, slammed Osaka, leaving 17 dead and hundreds injured, and causing at least $2.3 billion in damages that the country is still recovering from.

And in early September, a 6.7 magnitude hurricane killed over 40 people in the northern Hokkaido region, causing massive power outages and widespread destruction.

