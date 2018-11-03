Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech A Snapchat glitch is telling some users that their accounts have been deleted — but the company says not to worry (SNAP)

Snapchat users are experiencing issues logging into their accounts, leaving some concerned that their accounts have been deleted.

Evan Spiegel play

Evan Spiegel

(Getty/Michael Kovac)

  • Snapchat users are experiencing issues logging into their accounts, giving error messages that make it look like their accounts have been deleted.
  • The company has acknowledged the issue and told users on Twitter: "Your account should be safe!"
  • Snapchat has not given a timeline for the fix or details on the extent of the issues.

If you can't log in to your Snapchat account right now, you're not alone.

Some users can't access their accounts, and by reports on Twitter, it seems that affected users are getting error messages that make it sound like their accounts have been deleted.

According to a tweet sent out by Snapchat Support on Friday at 4:39 p.m. PT, the company is working on a fix for the login issues.

The login issue, though, has left some users concerned that their accounts have been deleted.

Some users on Twitter are saying that they're receiving an error message that their email and phone numbers are no longer connected to their accounts.

Twitter has not confirmed whether accounts have been deleted. They have responded multiple time with the same, automated response:

Also, the phrasing "Your account should be safe!" has some Snapchatters feeling uneasy.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, has not immediately responded to Business Insider's request for comment.

