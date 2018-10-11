A strong earthquake rocked Indonesia's popular island Bali — just weeks after a tsunami and earthquake devastated the country's north

news

Three people have died and four more have been injured following a strong earthquake off the cost of Indonesia's popular holiday destinations of Java and Bali islands on Thursday.

According ot the US Geological Survey, the magnitude 6.0 quake's epicenter was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north-east of Sumberanyar on nearby Java island. The quake occured at a depth of 5.5 miles (9 kilometers), and a tsunami warning has not been issued.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that victims were crushed by collapsed buildings while they were asleep. He added that the damage from the quake was minor.

Bali is currently hosting the 2018 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. Over 19,000 delegates and guests are present, including Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim.

Tremors were felt on the holiday island of Bali in the capital city of Denpasar. People on the island were reported to have briefly panicked and fled their homes.

The country is still reeling just two weeks after a devastating magnitude-7.5 earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the island of Sulawesi last week. Nearly 2,000 people were killed in the disaster, as rescue workers had to dig through mud, rubble, and debris for dead bodies using their bare hands. Around 5,000 people were thought to still be missing.

The region has been hit by a string of several major earthquakes this year. In August, several major earthquakes on the island of Lombok, just east of Bali, caused widespread damage and killed hundreds of people.

Indonesia is situated in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Earthquakes often rock the island nation, and it has some of the most active volcanoes in the area.