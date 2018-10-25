news

One of Robert de Niro's restaurants in New York, Tribeca Grill, received a package containing one device, New York police told Business Insider.

It comes after several devices were sent by mail to prominent Democrats and critics of Donald Trump around the US.

The device at De Niro's restaurant did not detonate, and nobody was hurt.

A suspicious package has been sent to Robert de Niro's New York City restaurant, the New York Police Department has said.

A package containing one device was sent to Tribeca Grill, a restaurant the actor owns in Lower Manhattan, two spokesmen for the force told Business Insider on Thursday.

The device did not detonate and nobody was injured, one of the spokesman said. It is now being removed to the NYPD's facility in the Bronx.

Neither the package's listed recipient, nor the exact time of the arrival, are clear at this point.

Several explosives have been sent by mail across the US to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump since this Monday.

Multiple pipe bombs were addressed to the residences and offices of people including former president Barack Obama; 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton; Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the former chair of the Democratic National Committee; California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters; California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris; and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

De Niro is also a vocal Trump critic, having said "f--- Trump" at the Tony Awards earlier this year. He also said he had barred Trump from all the locations of his restaurant chain, Nobu.

CNN also evacuated its New York bureau when another explosive was found in its mail room. That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent guest on the network. Brennan's name was misspelled on the package.

CNN President Jeff Zucker slammed Trump's attacks on the media shortly after the explosive device was found.

"The president, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that," Zucker said in a Wednesday statement.

The Tribeca Grill package is still under investigation, and police have not linked it to the other explosives received around the country this week.