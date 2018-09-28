A Taiwanese hacker says he's going to delete Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook account on Sunday and livestream the whole event

news

Taiwanese hacker Chang Chi-yuan says he's going to livestream an attempt to delete Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook account.

The stream will go live on Sunday at 6 p.m. local time in Taiwan, which is 3 a.m. in San Francisco where Facebook is headquartered.

If successful, it would not be the first time Zuckerberg's account has been hacked.

A Taiwanese hacker announced to his 26,000 Facebook followers on Wednesday that he's going to delete Mark Zuckerberg's account — and people will be able to tune in live as he does it.

Chang Chi-yuan works finding bugs and reports them for money. Bloomberg first spotted his threat against Facebook's CEO, which now has more than 200 interactions.

Chang posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday: "Live streaming the deletion of FB founder Zuck’s account. Scheduled to be live." He did not provide any further detail about how he will achieve his aim.

The live video is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time on Sunday, which is 3 a.m. in San Francisco where Facebook is headquartered. It is also 6 a.m. in New York and 11 a.m. in the UK.

Chang has previously been named in Japanese tech firm Line Corp's hall of fame of bug hunters as a "special contributor." He was also reportedly sued by a bus operator for hacking its system and buying a ticket for just one Taiwanese dollar (about 3 US cents).

Zuckerberg's account has been compromised before. In 2011 a hacker broke in and wrote a status which began with the phrase "Let the hacking begin." It was also reported in April that Facebook has deleted some of Zuckerberg's private messages for fear he might get hacked.

Business Insider contacted Facebook to ask if it is bolstering security around Zuckerberg's account.