Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

A visual guide to Mark Wahlberg's daily routine, which involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. and 2 breakfasts


Tech A visual guide to Mark Wahlberg's daily routine, which involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. and 2 breakfasts

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mark Wahlberg shared a look at his daily schedule on Instagram that includes waking up at 2:30 a.m., pre-and-post workout morning meals, a half hour of golfing, and "cryo chamber recovery." Here's the full schedule.

null play

null

(Adam Berry/dapd)

Mark Wahlberg shared a look at his daily routine on Instagram on Tuesday and it starts at 2:30 a.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

The actor makes time for two breakfasts, two showers, two workouts, family time, and "cryo chamber recovery" each day, among other things.

It also includes a half hour of golfing and multiple snacks throughout the day.

And it has gotten results for Wahlberg, who was the highest-paid actor of 2017, taking home $68 million according to Forbes.

We've put together this handy, visual guide to Walhberg's rigorous routine.

Check out the schedule below:

2:30 a.m. — Wake up and pray

"Ted" play

"Ted"

(Universal)


3:15 a.m. — Breakfast

"The Other Guys" play

"The Other Guys"

(Columbia Pictures)


3:40-5:15 a.m. — Workout

"Daddy's Home" play

"Daddy's Home"

(Paramount)


5:30 a.m. — Post-workout meal

5:30 a.m. — Post-workout meal play

5:30 a.m. — Post-workout meal

(YouTube screenshot/Bobybuilding.com)


6 a.m. — Shower

"The Perfect Storm" play

"The Perfect Storm"

(Warner Bros.)


7:30 a.m. — Golf

7:30 a.m. — Golf play

7:30 a.m. — Golf

(Jeff Gross/Getty Images)


8 a.m. — Snack (also at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.)

"Ted 2" play

"Ted 2"

(Universal)


9:30 a.m. — Cryo chamber recovery

"Transformers: The Last Knight" play

"Transformers: The Last Knight"

(Paramount)

Cryotherapy is "a procedure that involves standing in a chamber of up to -90 degrees Celsius for a couple of minutes (because any longer would literally kill you)," lasts for an hour.



11 a.m. — Family time/meetings/work calls

"The Fighter" play

"The Fighter"

(Paramount)


1 p.m. — Lunch

"Planet of the Apes" (2001) play

"Planet of the Apes" (2001)

(Fox)


2 p.m. — Meetings/work calls

"Shooter" play

"Shooter"

(Paramount)


3 p.m. — Pick up kids from school

"Transformers: Age of Extinction" play

"Transformers: Age of Extinction"

(Paramount)


4 p.m. — Second workout

"Pain and Gain" play

"Pain and Gain"

(Paramount Pictures)


5 p.m. — Shower

"Boogie Nights" play

"Boogie Nights"

(New Line Cinema)


5:30 p.m. —Dinner/Family time

"Daddy's Home 2" play

"Daddy's Home 2"

(Paramount)


7:30 p.m. — Bed

"The Gambler" play

"The Gambler"

(Paramount)


Top Articles

1 Tech Hurricane Florence weakens slightly as it churns toward the...bullet
2 Tech Uber drivers in Ghana withdraw services over unfair chargesbullet
3 Tech Hurricane Florence has swollen larger than North Carolina and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Boyan Slat on the day of the first system's launch.
Tech The massive plastic-cleaning device invented by a 24-year-old to clean the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is finally being put to the test. Here's what it's up against.
"Stranger Things."
Tech The 9 best Netflix original series to binge-watch
Here is how each mobile network in Nigeria performed in the second quarter of 2018
Tech Here is how each mobile network in Nigeria performed in the second quarter of 2018
tim armstrong
Tech What you need to know in advertising today