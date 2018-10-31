news

Four Nigerian banks extend their services to the messaging platform, WhatsApp.

Business Insider SSA tests the services of these banks on WhatsApp.

As expected, Nigerian banks still have a long way to go with their WhatsApp banking features.

Imagine a world where you can open an account and perform financial transactions on WhatsApp. That is gradually becoming a reality as Nigerian banks are adopting the idea.

WhatsApp banking is a new feature that allows potential customers to perform basic financial transactions and give an alternative channel for banks to provide services in real-time.

In Nigeria, four banks have extended their services to the 1 billion user-strong messaging platform, WhatsApp – United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Access Bank and First Bank.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa tested the services of these banks on WhatsApp and we found a clear winner.

1. First Bank



Welcome to FirstBank. You can now transact and receive updates via WhatsApp!



“Before we continue, we'll need you to opt-in by accepting the terms and conditions detailed here: https://chatbanking.firstbanknigeria.com/whatsapp/terms/e6ca80ec-61a9-4040-8337-24b38ad92417,” is the first message you will receive from First Bank, one of the largest banks in Nigeria.





This message states the terms and conditions of the WhatsApp Banking on its platform and expires within a limited period if you failed to click on time.

Here are some of the transactions you can perform via FBN WhatsApp banking:

- Check account balance and request mini bank statement

- Funds transfer

- Airtime and internet data purchases,

- Pay bills and utilities

- Merchants payment

Here are some of the things I notice with WhatsApp Banking on First Bank platform

1. You are expected to set a unique 4-Digit Transaction PIN to access and/or transact on First Bank WhatsApp Banking.

2. Charges apply for some transactions

3. In its terms and conditions, FBN says it “reserves the right to review WhatsApp banking charges at any time without prior notice” to its customers.

2. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB)

For GTBank, one of Nigeria's most innovative banks, there are no clearly stated conditions for using its WhatsApp banking service and customers are prompted to join by dialling a code.

“Welcome to GTBank WhatsApp Banking. Please dial *737*17# to Opt-In and enable WhatsApp Banking,” the service says.

Here are some of the transactions you can perform via GTB WhatsApp banking:

- Buy airtime and data

- Banking transfer to GTB and other banks

- Check account balance and perform card-less withdrawal

- Apply for salary advance and loan among others.

Here are some of the things I notice with WhatsApp banking on GTB

1. You agree to the terms and conditions of the WhatsApp banking by dialling a code and the details of the conditions not expressly stated.

2. At every step, you pass through a gateway to opt-in via the USSD code and your 4-digit transaction PIN.

3. It is simple and easy to use.

3. United Bank For Africa (UBA) WhatsApp banking a.k.a. LEO

Some of the features on LEO include fund transfer, top-up, checking of bank statement and account balance, and opening an account.

Here are some of the things I notice with WhatsApp Banking with UBA

1. LEO automatically detects your account number via your Whatsapp mobile number.

2. Transaction such as checking of account balance and top up airtime is seamless.

3. On its terms and conditions page, UBA says “any update or amendment shall be notified to you through your registered email with the bank.”

4. Access Bank WhatsApp banking

As at October 31, 2018, the number (+234 909 090 1901) Access Bank dedicated to its WhatsApp banking service is not functional.

My verdict:

1. As expected, Nigerian banks still have a long way to go with their WhatsApp banking features.

2. Some transactions need to be included such as activation/deactivation of SMS alert and other features on a personal account like making a request for ATM card, live WhatsApp chat with a customer rep.

3. The winner is UBA!

Here’s why

1. UBA’s LEO automatically extracts your account details without hassle.

2. LEO’s is a lot easier to use than the others in comparison.

3. LEO is more personable, more human, and it feels like you’re talking to an experienced customer representative.

4. For these reasons and more, it feels more technically advanced than the others.