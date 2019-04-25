African tech entrepreneurs and investors set to connect at the fourth Africa Tech Summit London.

The annual summit connects industry leaders, innovators and investors, while providing insights from some budding technology companies.

African tech ventures who wish to showcase their solution to top investors, corporates, media and advisors during the summit have until April 30th to apply.

The annual summit connects industry leaders, innovators and investors, while providing insights from some budding technology companies including; Flutterwave, Branch, Lidya, Binance, Yego Moto, GreenTec Capital, OPIC, BitPesa, Carbon, ABAN, AfricInvest, Africa Tech Ventures, Kobo360, TLCom, Lagos Angel Network, Outlierz Ventures, ThankUCash, London Stock Exchange, African Women In Tech, Swiftly, with more to be announced.

Africa Tech Summit London drives global connections and provides a future line of sight from across the continent on Mobile Financial Services; Investment; Blockchain; Digital; Payments and Lending; Scaling and Exits; Mobility and Logistics; Latest Trends and Innovations.

“Building on Africa Tech Summit (ATS) Kigali earlier this year which connected over 500 delegates in Rwanda, the ATS series returns to London, connecting African tech with global opportunities. We are delighted to welcome these exciting ventures to connect with tech investors and partners in London” shared Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summits.

“This year’s summit is also part of London Tech Week, which will provide enhanced exposure, more opportunities to do business and drive investment between the two ecosystems” he added.

After the success of Pitch Live which connected investors and scaling ventures at the Start Up Summit at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, applications are now closing for Pitch Live London. African tech ventures who wish to showcase their solution to top investors, corporates, media and advisors have until April 30th to apply here.