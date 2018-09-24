After a surprise screening, 'Suspiria' is being praised as one of the best horror movies of the year and 'bats--- crazy'

news

Luca Guadagnino's supernatural horror remake, "Suspiria," screened at Fantastic Fest on Sunday and those who saw it gave it high praise.

The film has been called a masterpiece that is "bats--- crazy," "an orgasmic fever dream," and one of the best horror films of the year.

"Suspiria," which stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton, comes to theaters October 26.

The upcoming horror remake "Suspiria" debuted at Venice Film Festival earlier this month to an eight-minute standing ovation, but a divided critical reception. But the film was shown at a secret screening at Fantastic Fest on Sunday, and those who saw it this time gave it high praise.

The movie, from "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, is a remake of the 1977 supernatural horror film of the same name about a dance academy that is a front for something far more terrifying. The remake, which comes to theaters October 26, stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.

"Suspiria" has received rave reviews online that praise it as a "masterpiece," an "orgasmic fever dream," a "stunning experience," and one of the best horror films of the year.

A.V. Club wrote that the film is "high art, a two and-a-half-hour wallow in the primal recesses of the human psyche that’s alternately calculatedly subdued and completely bats--- crazy."

CinemaBlend wrote that Guadagnino "has created a work that shares key DNA with its predecessor while still standing very much on its own," and the film "coalesces as a stunning, horrifying nightmare that is as shockingly gorgeous as it is unsettling."

Below are more reactions to the movie on Twitter following its screening at Fantastic Fest:

