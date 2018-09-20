After turmoil, the next James Bond movie has a new director: Cary Joji Fukunaga of 'True Detective'

news

Cary Joji Fukunaga has signed on to direct James Bond 25.

The director is best known for helming the first season of HBO's "True Detective" and the acclaimed Netflix movie, "Beasts of No Nation."

Bond 25's original director, Danny Boyle, left the project a month ago over creative differences.

James Bond 25 has found a director to replace Danny Boyle, and it's a very interesting choice.

The official Bond Twitter account on Thursday announced that Cary Joji Fukunaga, known best for directing the acclaimed first season of HBO's "True Detective," will be taking the reins.

Production will begin on March 4, 2019 with a release date set for February 14, 2020, according to the tweet.

"We are delighted to be working with Cary," Bond franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were quoted as saying in another tweet in the thread. "His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."

Fukunaga has become one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood after the stylish first season of "True Detective" wowed everyone. Since then, he directed the first Netflix original movie, "Beasts of No Nation," and on Friday his latest project will be released on the streaming giant ("Maniac," a trippy 10-episode series starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone).

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle was original signed on to direct the untitled 25th 007 movie but left over "creative differences."