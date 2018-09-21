After walking away from directing 'It' following nearly 3 years of development, Cary Joji Fukunaga is in no rush to see the movie: 'It's no longer mine'

news

Cary Joji Fukunaga was originally supposed to direct the 2017 box-office hit "It."

However, because of creative differences with the movie's studio, Warner Bros., Fukunaga walked away (he still has a writing credit on the movie).

He admitted to Business Insider that to this day he still has not seen "It."

Warner Bros.' "It," the latest adaptation of the Stephen King classic novel, turned out to be one of the surprise box-office hits of 2017, as the movie took in a huge $700 million worldwide (it was only made for around $35 million). It had the biggest September domestic opening weekend of all time with $123.4 million.

And that all might be partly why director Cary Joji Fukunaga has never seen the movie.

Though Fukunaga has a screenwriter credit on it, he was originally supposed to direct the movie for the studio as well. However, after constant clashes with the studio, Fukunaga finally walked away from the project in 2015, after close to three years developing and writing the script.

Neither side seems to have regretted the split. Along with a major box-office take, Warner Bros. and the eventual "It" director Andy Muschietti ("Mama") are currently making the sequel, "It: Chapter Two." On Friday, Fukunaga released his anticipated Netflix series, "Maniac," starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone. And on Thursday, it was announced Fukunaga is going to direct James Bond 25.

Despite all that, Fukunaga isn't just a bit curious how the movie came out?

"I just think it's no longer mine anymore, so it's like, I will watch it one day," Fukunaga told Business Insider, while doing press for "Maniac." "I'm not opposed to it."

Fukunaga said he just hasn't got around to it yet. He also admitted the best place to watch it would be where there are no distractions, like watching it on a plane.

"Exactly! A place where I'm a captive audience," he said.