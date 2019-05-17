Agriculture enthusiasts call on Nigerian youths to leverage the numerous advantages in the agriculture value chain

Experts also explains how blockchain technology can help simplifies commodity trading and resolves the inefficiencies and complexities in the food supply chain.

This is at a one-day AgriTech Lab event hosted by MyFarmbase Africa in Lagos.

Agriculture enthusiasts and investors have called on African youths to leverage the numerous advantages in the agriculture value chain to increase knowledge and employment opportunities.

This was made known at a one-day AgriTech Lab event hosted by MyFarmbase Africa in Lagos, last week.

Aliu Oluwafemi Royal, the CEO/Founder of MyFarmbase Africa, while speaking at the event, emphasised that young people need to be aware of agribusiness opportunities to take advantage of it.

Aliu told Business Insider SSA by Pulse that the aim of the event was to democratise the opportunities in agribusiness leveraging technology.

Quan Le, CEO of Binkabi, introduced participants to the applicability of blockchain to agriculture leveraging on various platforms.

Le said blockchain technology not only simplifies commodity trading, “it resolves the inefficiencies and complexities in the food supply chain".

The Founder of Ope Farms, Olusola Sowemimo, enthusiastically led the conversation of opportunities for youth in Agribusiness and she dived deep into her experiences in farming. She said, "youths can leverage the numerous opportunities in the Agriculture value chain including content creation, processing, packaging, marketing etc" and this will help them reap the benefits in the ecosystem.

In the same manner, the CEO, BIC Concepts, Debo Onafowora elucidated on Soilless Farming Technology. He decried the level of degradation of soil and how there is so much water scarcity around the world.

"Growing vegetables or tomatoes in a controlled medium will prevent the effect of climate change and essentially help to grow crops all around the season,” Onafowora said.

The event also featured a panel session on agriculture and the financing mechanism that powers Agribusiness in Africa.

The event was attended by more than 200 youths and had in attendance the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) to Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture, Ms Mosunmola Umoru; Opeyemi Agbato, Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Animal Care; Joshua Ajisope, CEO, Farmfunded;

David Apenda, Digital Agric Officer, Sterling Bank.