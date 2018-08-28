Alec Baldwin is reportedly playing Batman's dad in 'Joker,' and the role is inspired by Donald Trump

news

Alec Baldwin is reportedly playing Thomas Wayne, Batman's father, in "Joker."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the role is inspired by Donald Trump.

"Joker" also stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maron.

It comes to theaters October 4, 2019.

Alec Baldwin is set to channel Donald Trump again, but it's not for a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

Baldwin is reportedly joining the cast of next year's "Joker," an origin story about Batman's greatest enemy, as Thomas Wayne, who is Batman's father. Deadline first reported the casting, but a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the role is is akin to "a cheesy and tanned businessman who is more in the mold of a 1980s Donald Trump."

Baldwin won an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy last year for playing Donald Trump on "SNL," and is nominated again this year.

Anyone familiar with Batman's origin story knows that a young Bruce Wayne was inspired to fight crime after his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, are gunned down in front of him. Story details about "Joker" are scarce, so it's unknown how deep into Batman lore the movie will go. We do know that it is a 1980s crime movie with a low budget compared to other superhero movies.

Baldwin joins an already star-studded cast that includes Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, Robert De Niro, "Deadpool 2" and "Atlanta" star Zazie Beetz, and "Glow" actor Marc Maron.

"Joker" is directed by "The Hangover" director Todd Philips and comes to theaters October 4, 2019.