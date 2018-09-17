All the 2018 Emmy nominees, with 'Game of Thrones' and Netflix leading the pack

news

Awards season is officially here, with the Emmy Awards happening on Monday night.

The nominees for this year's Emmys were announced in July, and "Game of Thrones" and Netflix led the pack. "Thrones" gained 22 nominations, while Netflix was the leading network with 112 in total, breaking HBO's 17-year streak.

Both "Better Call Saul" and "House of Cards" were ineligible this year, but "Game of Thrones" returns in full force after missing out on last year's Emmys for its seventh season.

It looks like it could be a battle between HBO's blockbuster fantasy and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," which took home the Outstanding Drama Series prize last year. But don't count out "The Americans," which ended its six-season run this year to critical acclaim. "The Americans" has deserved Emmys in all the major categories since it began in 2013, so hopefully its last eligible year will be a success.

In the comedy race, "Veep" is out of the running this year, leaving it wide open for younger shows like "Atlanta" and "Glow" to prevail.

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by "SNL's" Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live on Monday, September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The list of nominees in the major categories is below:

DRAMA SERIES

"The Americans"

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Glow"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

LIMITED SERIES

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live"

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister"

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nikolaj Coster-Waldou, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lena Heady, "Game of Thrones"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "SNL"

Kenan Thompson, "SNL"

Tony Shalhoub, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Betty Gilpin, "Glow"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Aidy Bryant, "SNL"

Leslie Jones, "SNL"

Kate McKinnon, "SNL"

Alex Borstein, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Megan Mullally, "Will and Grace"

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Ricky Martin, "Assassination of Gianni Versaci"

Edgar Ramirez, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Finn Whitrock, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower"

John Leguizamo, "Waco"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Adina Porter, "AHS: Cult"

Letitia Wright, "Black Mirror: Black Museum"

Merritt Weaver, "Godless"

Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Chris Superstar"

Penelope Cruz, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

Judith Light, "Assassination of Gianni Versace"

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"Ru Paul's Drag Race"

"Top-Chef"

"The Voice"