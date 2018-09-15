Pulse.com.gh logo
All the biggest Emmy snubs of 2018, from 'The Terror' to 'The Good Place'


Tech All the biggest Emmy snubs of 2018, from 'The Terror' to 'The Good Place'

The Emmy awards are on Monday night. Unfortunately some of the absolute best shows and performances eligible didn't get any recognition, like AMC's "The Terror" and "Halt and Catch Fire."

(AMC)

Not everyone can be a winner, or even a nominee.

The Emmys are on Monday night, and nominations came out in July, with some surprises and many disappointments.

In 2018, there were 728 shows on the ballot and 2,372 performances, so, of course, some shows and performances had to miss out on nominations, even if they deserved them.

Unfortunately some of the absolute best shows and performances eligible didn't get any recognition, like AMC's "The Terror" and "Halt and Catch Fire." And some didn't get the nominations they deserved, like NBC's "The Good Place" and HBO's "Insecure."

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by "SNL's" Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live Monday, September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are all the 2018 Emmy snubs:

DRAMA SERIES

(AMC)


"Halt and Catch Fire"

(AMC)


"Killing Eve"

(BBC America)


"Billions"

(Showtime)


COMEDY SERIES

(NBC)


"The Good Place"

(NBC)


"One Day at a Time"

(Michael Yarish/Netflix)


"Insecure"

(Anne Marie Fox/HBO)


"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

(The CW)


LIMITED SERIES

(AMC)


"The Terror"

(AMC)


"American Vandal"

(Netflix)


LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

(AMC)


Jason Mitchell, "The Chi"

(Showtime)


Lee Pace, "Halt and Catch Fire"

(AMC)


J.K. Simmons, "Counterpart"

(Starz)


LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

(BBC)


Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

(BBC)


Mackenzie Davis, "Halt and Catch Fire"

(AMC)


LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

(HBO)


Thomas Middleditch, "Silicon Valley"

(HBO)


LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(The CW)


Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

(The CW)


Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

(The CW)


Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

(NBC)


Alison Brie, "Glow"

(Netflix)


SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

(FX)


Costa Ronin, "The Americans"

(FX)


Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"

(FX)


Brendan Fraser, "Trust"

(FX)


Toby Huss, "Halt and Catch Fire"

(AMC)


SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

(HBO)


Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

(HBO)


Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"

(Helen Sloan/HBO)


Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

(NBC)


SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

(Netflix)


Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley"

(HBO)


Marc Maron, "Glow"

(Netflix)


SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(NBC)


D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

(NBC)


Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"

(Adam Rose/Netflix)


LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(AMC)


Jared Harris, "The Terror"

(AMC)


LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(BBC)


Hayley Atwell, "Howard's End"

(BBC)


SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(AMC)


Tobias Menzies, "The Terror"

(AMC)


Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"

(FX)


SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(AMC)


Nive Nielsen, "The Terror"

(AMC)


