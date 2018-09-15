All the biggest Emmy snubs of 2018, from 'The Terror' to 'The Good Place'

news
Not everyone can be a winner, or even a nominee.
The Emmys are on Monday night, and nominations came out in July, with some surprises and many disappointments.
In 2018, there were 728 shows on the ballot and 2,372 performances, so, of course, some shows and performances had to miss out on nominations, even if they deserved them.
Unfortunately some of the absolute best shows and performances eligible didn't get any recognition, like AMC's "The Terror" and "Halt and Catch Fire." And some didn't get the nominations they deserved, like NBC's "The Good Place" and HBO's "Insecure."
The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by "SNL's" Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live Monday, September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are all the 2018 Emmy snubs:
DRAMA SERIES
DRAMA SERIES (AMC)
"Halt and Catch Fire"
"Halt and Catch Fire" (AMC)
"Killing Eve"
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"Billions"
"Billions" (Showtime)
COMEDY SERIES
COMEDY SERIES (NBC)
"The Good Place"
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"One Day at a Time"
Justina Machado and Todd Grinnell star on "One Day at a Time." (Michael Yarish/Netflix)
"Insecure"
"Insecure" (Anne Marie Fox/HBO)
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW)
LIMITED SERIES
LIMITED SERIES (AMC)
"The Terror"
"The Terror" (AMC)
"American Vandal"
"American Vandal" (Netflix)
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES (AMC)
Jason Mitchell, "The Chi"
Jason Mitchell, "The Chi" (Showtime)
Lee Pace, "Halt and Catch Fire"
Lee Pace, "Halt and Catch Fire" (AMC)
J.K. Simmons, "Counterpart"
J.K. Simmons, "Counterpart" (Starz)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES (BBC)
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC)
Mackenzie Davis, "Halt and Catch Fire"
Mackenzie Davis, "Halt and Catch Fire" (AMC)
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES (HBO)
Thomas Middleditch, "Silicon Valley"
Thomas Middleditch, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES (The CW)
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW)
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin" (The CW)
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place" (NBC)
Alison Brie, "Glow"
Alison Brie, "Glow" (Netflix)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES (FX)
Costa Ronin, "The Americans"
Costa Ronin, "The Americans" (FX)
Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"
Noah Emmerich, "The Americans" (FX)
Brendan Fraser, "Trust"
Brendan Fraser, "Trust" (FX)
Toby Huss, "Halt and Catch Fire"
Toby Huss, "Halt and Catch Fire" (AMC)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES (HBO)
Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)
Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones" (Helen Sloan/HBO)
Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"
Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" (NBC)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES (Netflix)
Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley"
Zach Woods, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)
Marc Maron, "Glow"
Marc Maron, "Glow" (Netflix)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES (NBC)
D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place" (NBC)
Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time"
Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time" (Adam Rose/Netflix)
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (AMC)
Jared Harris, "The Terror"
Jared Harris, "The Terror" (AMC)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (BBC)
Hayley Atwell, "Howard's End"
Hayley Atwell, "Howard's End" (BBC)
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (AMC)
Tobias Menzies, "The Terror"
Tobias Menzies, "The Terror" (AMC)
Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace"
Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" (FX)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (AMC)
Nive Nielsen, "The Terror"
Nive Nielsen, "The Terror" (AMC)