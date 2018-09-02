All the notable TV shows coming in fall 2018, and whether you should watch them

news

It might be over 90 degrees outside, but the fall TV shows are approaching. And there are a lot of them.

We put together a list of all the notable new and returning shows coming in this fall and let you know whether you should watch them — or skip them.

The lineup for fall 2018 is promising, thanks to a slew of returning shows that had solid seasons last year, and quite a few new shows to look forward to. That's especially true for Netflix, which has "Big Mouth" returning in October, two Marvel shows returning with new seasons, and an exciting original teen rom-com "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser," starring Shannon Purser who played Barb on "Stranger Things."

There are also a few Amazon originals that are worth checking out, including "The Romanoffs" from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, and a modern interpretation of Shakespeare's "King Lear" starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

Here are all of the notable TV shows and TV movies premiering in fall 2018, and whether or not you should watch them:

NEW SHOWS:

"Mayans MC" — FX

Series premiere date: September 4

Should you watch it? You can skip. It's fine, but the spin-off is nowhere near as good as "Sons of Anarchy."

"Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" — Netflix

Premiere date: September 7

Should you watch it? Yes! This is another promising, light-hearted Netflix original movie that stars Barb from "Stranger Things," who is the star of this film and will not disappear after five minutes of screen time.

"Kidding" — Showtime

Series premiere date: September 9

Should you watch it? It could be hit or miss, but a show from the director and star of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is worth trying out.

"You" — Lifetime

Series premiere date: September 9

Should you watch it? No. It could be fun for being so dumb, though. It's about a guy who stalks a woman and eventually woos her. But the catch is that he murders the people in her life who he doesn't like. But it's for love!

"Forever" — Amazon

Series premiere date: September 14

Should you watch it? Yes. It's got a lot going for it so far. It's co-created by Alan Yang ("Master of None") and Matt Hubbard ("30 Rock"), and stars Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Catherine Kenner.

"The First" — Hulu

Series premiere date: September 14

Should you watch it? If you have the time and love space.

"Sorry for Your Loss" — Facebook Watch

Series premiere date: September 18

Should you watch it? If you love its stars, give it an episode or two. Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran lead this dark comedy that was made to watch on social media.

"The Good Cop" — Netflix

Series premiere date: September 21

Should you watch it? Yes. It's from the creator of "Monk," so while it appears to be a conventional cop show, it's got a sense of humor about itself and a quirky tone. It stars an unlikely pairing in Tony Danza and Josh Groban.

"Maniac" — Netflix

Series premiere date: September 21

Should you watch it? Absolutely. It looks weird, but in the best way. Its creator Cary Fukanaga is the brilliant director responsible for the groundbreaking style in season one of "True Detective."

"Nappily Ever After" — Netflix

Series premiere date: September 21

Should you watch it? Yes. Its tone is darker than "Set It Up" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," but it's still very funny. The novel it's based on came out in 2000, and a movie was almost made in 2003. But in 2018, it's relevant to conversations about race in the entertainment industry and the country.

"Manifest" — NBC

Series premiere date: September 24

Should you watch it? Pass. It's like "Lost" meets "This Is Us" but only in the worst ways.

"A Million Little Things" — ABC

Series premiere date: September 24

Should you watch it? Pass. It's yet another "This Is Us" clone, except this story revolves around how a bunch of people react to the suicide of a loved one. The cast is promising, but the story is not.

"FBI" — CBS

Series premiere date: September 25

Should you watch it? If you want to watch the most lazily named television program ever made, then go ahead. At least it's honest?

"Mr. Inbetween" — FX

Series premiere date: September 25

Should you watch it? Only if you're not over male anti-heroes yet. The show follows a divorced man with a child who's also a criminal for hire with an anger problem. Thankfully, the show is only a half hour so it won't take up too much of your time.

"Single Parents" — ABC

Series premiere date: September 26

Should you watch it? Yes! It might be a flop, but its cast, which includes Taran Killam from "SNL," Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi has a lot of potential. It's great to see a show with an entire main cast of single parents, because there's barely any shows that have one.

"Murphy Brown" — CBS

Series premiere date: September 27

Should you watch it? Yes! This is one of the only reboots we need.

"The Cool Kids" — Fox

Series premiere date: September 28

Should you watch it? Give it a try. It looks like a mess, but it's refreshing to see a show starring seniors. And it's from the same producers as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and was created by Charlie Day.

"King Lear" — Amazon

Premiere date: September 28

Should you watch it? Yes! But not if you hate Shakespeare. This Amazon original movie is a modern adaptation of one of his best dramas. It has all the Shakespearean dialogue, but is set in an alternate 21st century London that is highly militarized. It stars Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh, Jim Broadbent, and Tobias Menzies.

"New Amsterdam" — NBC

Series premiere date: September 28

Should you watch it? No. This NYC-based medical drama relies on the white savior complex, which no one needs right now (or ever again).

"Made in Mexico" — Netflix

Series premiere date: September 28

Should you watch it? Yes. The series follows the lavish lifestyles of Mexico City's wealthiest people, and the people who want to be around them.

"God Friended Me" — CBS

Series premiere date: September 30

Should you watch it? If the title doesn't make you roll your eyes, yes. CBS is trying to get a "This Is Us" with a comedic (and social media) twist with this dramadey about a guy who gets friended on Facebook by God. The show looks like it has potential as it asks deep questions about faith but if it relies on the Facebook angle, it won't work.

"I Feel Bad" — NBC

Series premiere date: October 4

Should you watch it? Give it a shot. Even if it's not great at first, it has potential once it gets into a groove.

"All American" — The CW

Series premiere date: October 10

Should you watch it? Yes. This drama, inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger, looks promising.

"The Romanoffs" — Amazon

Series premiere date: October 12

Should you watch it? Yes. The marketing for this show about people who think they are related to the famed Russian royal family is focusing on its huge cast — since pretty much every actor is in it — but it's the first show from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, and it leans a little more toward comedy than drama.

RETURNING SHOWS:

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — FX

Season premiere date: September 5

Should you watch it? Do what you want with your life. This show has been on for a long time, and it's pretty consistent — just a bit dated at this point.

"Atypical" — Netflix

Season premiere date: September 7

Should you watch it? Keep watching if you liked season one. This story about a family with an autistic child had some tonal issue throughout season one, but in season two the show has really found its footing.

"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix

Season premiere date: September 7

Should you watch it? The first season was terrible, but we're optimistic about season two, especially after seeing the trailer. Proceed with caution, but give it at least an episode or two before you turn it off.

"Shameless" — Showtime

Season premiere date: September 9

Should you watch it? Only if you're already caught up.

"The Deuce" — HBO

Season premiere date: September 9

Should you watch it? Maggie Gyllenhaal is great, and the show is just fine, but not the best. If you weren't a huge fan of season one you can skip. It's interesting that the show kept James Franco after the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse" — FX

Season premiere date: September 12

Should you watch it? If you love the show, yes. This show is getting stale season by season, but it's bringing back characters people love from other seasons ("Murder House" and "Coven") and combining them in this season, which could provide a fresh start this show has needed for a while.

"American Vandal" — Netflix

Season premiere date: September 14

Should you watch it? Absolutely. Season two isn't as magical as the surprisingly biting first season, but it maintains the smart premise and tone without sticking to the same formula that made it work the first time.

"BoJack Horseman" — Netflix

Season premiere date: September 14

Should you watch it? Yes. "BoJack" is one of the best Netflix originals and one of the best shows on TV right now.

"9-1-1" — FOX

Season premiere date: September 23

Should you watch it? Um, no.

"The Good Doctor" — ABC

Season premiere date: September 24

Should you watch it? Don't go out of your way.

"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS

Season premiere date: September 24

Should you watch it? No. This show should've ended years ago, and this will be its final season.

"This Is Us" — NBC

Season premiere date: September 25

Should you watch it? If you're concerned that you won't know what Crock-Pot death people are emotional about on Twitter, yes.

"Lethal Weapon" — FOX

Season premiere date: September 25

Should you watch it? No. After firing original cast member Clayne Crawford for inappropriate behavior on set, Sean William Scott will make his debut as a new character in season three.

"The Gifted" — FOX

Season premiere date: September 25

Should you watch it? You can pass, unless you're already into it. It's a good show, but not vital in these times of too much TV.

"Modern Family" — ABC

Season premiere date: September 26

Should you watch it? No. If you don't watch it, then maybe it will finally end.

"Empire" — FOX

Season premiere date: September 26

Should you watch it? If you're already caught up, keep sticking with it. Even when the show is struggling with its story, the characters and actors keep it moving.

"The Good Place" — NBC

Season premiere date: September 27

Should you watch it? Yes. This is the absolute best show on television. If you haven't watched it yet, stop what you are doing because seasons one and two are on Netflix.

"Grey's Anatomy" — ABC

Season premiere date: September 27

Should you watch it? You can pass. But 15 seasons is quite an accomplishment!

"How to Get Away with Murder" — ABC

Season premiere date: September 27

Should you watch it? If you're already watching, you should stick around for season five even if it's exclusively to watch Viola Davis.

"Law and Order: SVU" — NBC

Season premiere date: September 27

Should you watch it? No. Wait until this show's 20th season is on Netflix.

"Big Mouth" — Netflix

Season premiere date: October 5

Should you watch it? Yes! Season two is just as sweet and disgusting as season one, and gets to expand its characters and world.

"Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo" — HBO

Premiere date: October 6

Should you watch it? If you were a fan of the show, yes. This special is a great way to bring back a beloved show that was gone too soon without making new seasons.

"House of Cards" — Netflix

Season premiere date: November 2

Should you watch it? Yes. Robin Wright should have always been the lead.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" — Amazon

Season premiere date: TBD

Should you watch it? Yes! It will probably sweep the Emmys, and it's one of Amazon's best original series to date.

"Marvel's Daredevil" — Netflix

Season premiere date: TBD

Should you watch it? Yes. "Daredevil" is one of the strongest Netflix Marvel shows. Its second season was a bit weak, but it should still be worth your time and hopefully bigger and better in season three. And if anything, its literally and figuratively dark and slow tone will help you get to sleep.