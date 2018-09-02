All the notable TV shows coming in fall 2018, and whether you should watch them

From 'Maniac' to 'The Good Place,' here's a list of all the notable new and returning shows coming in this fall and let you know whether or not you should watch them.
It might be over 90 degrees outside, but the fall TV shows are approaching. And there are a lot of them.
We put together a list of all the notable new and returning shows coming in this fall and let you know whether you should watch them — or skip them.
The lineup for fall 2018 is promising, thanks to a slew of returning shows that had solid seasons last year, and quite a few new shows to look forward to. That's especially true for Netflix, which has "Big Mouth" returning in October, two Marvel shows returning with new seasons, and an exciting original teen rom-com "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser," starring Shannon Purser who played Barb on "Stranger Things."
There are also a few Amazon originals that are worth checking out, including "The Romanoffs" from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, and a modern interpretation of Shakespeare's "King Lear" starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.
Here are all of the notable TV shows and TV movies premiering in fall 2018, and whether or not you should watch them:
Series premiere date: September 4
Should you watch it? You can skip. It's fine, but the spin-off is nowhere near as good as "Sons of Anarchy."
Premiere date: September 7
Should you watch it? Yes! This is another promising, light-hearted Netflix original movie that stars Barb from "Stranger Things," who is the star of this film and will not disappear after five minutes of screen time.
Series premiere date: September 9
Should you watch it? It could be hit or miss, but a show from the director and star of "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" is worth trying out.
Series premiere date: September 9
Should you watch it? No. It could be fun for being so dumb, though. It's about a guy who stalks a woman and eventually woos her. But the catch is that he murders the people in her life who he doesn't like. But it's for love!
Series premiere date: September 14
Should you watch it? Yes. It's got a lot going for it so far. It's co-created by Alan Yang ("Master of None") and Matt Hubbard ("30 Rock"), and stars Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, and Catherine Kenner.
Series premiere date: September 14
Should you watch it? If you have the time and love space.
Series premiere date: September 18
Should you watch it? If you love its stars, give it an episode or two. Elizabeth Olsen and Kelly Marie Tran lead this dark comedy that was made to watch on social media.
Series premiere date: September 21
Should you watch it? Yes. It's from the creator of "Monk," so while it appears to be a conventional cop show, it's got a sense of humor about itself and a quirky tone. It stars an unlikely pairing in Tony Danza and Josh Groban.
Series premiere date: September 21
Should you watch it? Absolutely. It looks weird, but in the best way. Its creator Cary Fukanaga is the brilliant director responsible for the groundbreaking style in season one of "True Detective."
Series premiere date: September 21
Should you watch it? Yes. Its tone is darker than "Set It Up" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," but it's still very funny. The novel it's based on came out in 2000, and a movie was almost made in 2003. But in 2018, it's relevant to conversations about race in the entertainment industry and the country.
Series premiere date: September 24
Should you watch it? Pass. It's like "Lost" meets "This Is Us" but only in the worst ways.
Series premiere date: September 24
Should you watch it? Pass. It's yet another "This Is Us" clone, except this story revolves around how a bunch of people react to the suicide of a loved one. The cast is promising, but the story is not.
Series premiere date: September 25
Should you watch it? If you want to watch the most lazily named television program ever made, then go ahead. At least it's honest?
Series premiere date: September 25
Should you watch it? Only if you're not over male anti-heroes yet. The show follows a divorced man with a child who's also a criminal for hire with an anger problem. Thankfully, the show is only a half hour so it won't take up too much of your time.
Series premiere date: September 26
Should you watch it? Yes! It might be a flop, but its cast, which includes Taran Killam from "SNL," Leighton Meester, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, and Jake Choi has a lot of potential. It's great to see a show with an entire main cast of single parents, because there's barely any shows that have one.
Series premiere date: September 27
Should you watch it? Yes! This is one of the only reboots we need.
Series premiere date: September 28
Should you watch it? Give it a try. It looks like a mess, but it's refreshing to see a show starring seniors. And it's from the same producers as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and was created by Charlie Day.
Premiere date: September 28
Should you watch it? Yes! But not if you hate Shakespeare. This Amazon original movie is a modern adaptation of one of his best dramas. It has all the Shakespearean dialogue, but is set in an alternate 21st century London that is highly militarized. It stars Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh, Jim Broadbent, and Tobias Menzies.
Series premiere date: September 28
Should you watch it? No. This NYC-based medical drama relies on the white savior complex, which no one needs right now (or ever again).
Series premiere date: September 28
Should you watch it? Yes. The series follows the lavish lifestyles of Mexico City's wealthiest people, and the people who want to be around them.
Series premiere date: September 30
Should you watch it? If the title doesn't make you roll your eyes, yes. CBS is trying to get a "This Is Us" with a comedic (and social media) twist with this dramadey about a guy who gets friended on Facebook by God. The show looks like it has potential as it asks deep questions about faith but if it relies on the Facebook angle, it won't work.
Series premiere date: October 4
Should you watch it? Give it a shot. Even if it's not great at first, it has potential once it gets into a groove.
Series premiere date: October 10
Should you watch it? Yes. This drama, inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger, looks promising.
Series premiere date: October 12
Should you watch it? Yes. The marketing for this show about people who think they are related to the famed Russian royal family is focusing on its huge cast — since pretty much every actor is in it — but it's the first show from "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner, and it leans a little more toward comedy than drama.
Season premiere date: September 5
Should you watch it? Do what you want with your life. This show has been on for a long time, and it's pretty consistent — just a bit dated at this point.
Season premiere date: September 7
Should you watch it? Keep watching if you liked season one. This story about a family with an autistic child had some tonal issue throughout season one, but in season two the show has really found its footing.
Season premiere date: September 7
Should you watch it? The first season was terrible, but we're optimistic about season two, especially after seeing the trailer. Proceed with caution, but give it at least an episode or two before you turn it off.
Season premiere date: September 9
Should you watch it? Only if you're already caught up.
Season premiere date: September 9
Should you watch it? Maggie Gyllenhaal is great, and the show is just fine, but not the best. If you weren't a huge fan of season one you can skip. It's interesting that the show kept James Franco after the sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Season premiere date: September 12
Should you watch it? If you love the show, yes. This show is getting stale season by season, but it's bringing back characters people love from other seasons ("Murder House" and "Coven") and combining them in this season, which could provide a fresh start this show has needed for a while.
Season premiere date: September 14
Should you watch it? Absolutely. Season two isn't as magical as the surprisingly biting first season, but it maintains the smart premise and tone without sticking to the same formula that made it work the first time.
Season premiere date: September 14
Should you watch it? Yes. "BoJack" is one of the best Netflix originals and one of the best shows on TV right now.
Season premiere date: September 23
Should you watch it? Um, no.
Season premiere date: September 24
Should you watch it? Don't go out of your way.
Season premiere date: September 24
Should you watch it? No. This show should've ended years ago, and this will be its final season.
Season premiere date: September 25
Should you watch it? If you're concerned that you won't know what Crock-Pot death people are emotional about on Twitter, yes.
Season premiere date: September 25
Should you watch it? No. After firing original cast member Clayne Crawford for inappropriate behavior on set, Sean William Scott will make his debut as a new character in season three.
Season premiere date: September 25
Should you watch it? You can pass, unless you're already into it. It's a good show, but not vital in these times of too much TV.
Season premiere date: September 26
Should you watch it? No. If you don't watch it, then maybe it will finally end.
Season premiere date: September 26
Should you watch it? If you're already caught up, keep sticking with it. Even when the show is struggling with its story, the characters and actors keep it moving.
Season premiere date: September 27
Should you watch it? Yes. This is the absolute best show on television. If you haven't watched it yet, stop what you are doing because seasons one and two are on Netflix.
Season premiere date: September 27
Should you watch it? You can pass. But 15 seasons is quite an accomplishment!
Season premiere date: September 27
Should you watch it? If you're already watching, you should stick around for season five even if it's exclusively to watch Viola Davis.
Season premiere date: September 27
Should you watch it? No. Wait until this show's 20th season is on Netflix.
Season premiere date: October 5
Should you watch it? Yes! Season two is just as sweet and disgusting as season one, and gets to expand its characters and world.
Premiere date: October 6
Should you watch it? If you were a fan of the show, yes. This special is a great way to bring back a beloved show that was gone too soon without making new seasons.
Season premiere date: November 2
Should you watch it? Yes. Robin Wright should have always been the lead.
Season premiere date: TBD
Should you watch it? Yes! It will probably sweep the Emmys, and it's one of Amazon's best original series to date.
Season premiere date: TBD
Should you watch it? Yes. "Daredevil" is one of the strongest Netflix Marvel shows. Its second season was a bit weak, but it should still be worth your time and hopefully bigger and better in season three. And if anything, its literally and figuratively dark and slow tone will help you get to sleep.