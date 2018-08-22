Pulse.com.gh logo
All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018


Tech All the TV shows that have been canceled in 2018

The list of canceled TV shows on networks like ABC, NBC, The CW, CBS, or digital streaming services like Netflix and Amazon is piling up fast.

(Freeform)

As the year flies by, the list of canceled TV shows piles up.

While there's been somewhat of a quiet period since May, some networks are still cutting shows throughout the summer.

The most recent cancellation comes Netflix, which got rid of two talk shows in August: "The Break with Michelle Wolf" and "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale."

ABC also canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival in late May, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr coming this fall.

Amazon kicked off the year with a slew of cancellations, announcing the end of three quirky comedies, including the Golden Globe nominee "I Love Dick" and the comedian Tig Notaro's semi-autobiographical show, "One Mississippi." It canceled Golden Globe nominee "Mozart in the Jungle" in April, after four seasons, and recently canceled "Transparent," which will end after the upcoming fifth season.

The long-running "The Jerry Springer Show" is ending after 27 seasons and 4,000 episodes. NBC's "Timeless," was also canceled for the second year in a row. NBC reversed its first decision to cancel the show last year after fan outcry. However, fans may have a movie to look forward to that gives the series a proper finale, though no official decision has been made.

We'll update this list as more are announced.

Here are all the shows that have been canceled this year, including those from networks and Netflix:

Amazon

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

"Transparent" — Amazon five seasons

The upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, will be its last. Tambor was fired after Amazon investigated allegations of sexual harassment made by two women (Tambor has denied them).



ABC

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

The third season, and series, finale will air May 17.



"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons

"Deception" — ABC, one season

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.



CBS

"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season

"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

"Me, Myself & I" — CBS, one season

"9JKL" — CBS, one season

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

The CW

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Valor" — The CW, one season

Fox

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

NBC has decided to bring "Brooklyn Nine Nine" back for another season.



"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

HBO

"Here and Now" — HBO, one season

Hulu

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

NBC

"Shades of Blue" — NBC, three seasons

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

"Rise" — NBC, one season

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

"The Brave" — NBC, one season

"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

Netflix

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

Other networks:

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

"Ash vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.



"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.



"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

"Colony" — USA, three seasons

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

"Homeland" will return for its eigth and final season in June 2019.



"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons

In Decemer 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."



"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, twelve seasons

The show's final season premieres this fall.



