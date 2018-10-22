Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech All the TV shows that have been canceled recently

  • Published: , Refreshed:

2017 saw the networks and Netflix dropping the ax on a good number of shows, and streaming services are following suit in 2018.

"The Break with Michelle Wolf"

"The Break with Michelle Wolf"

(Netflix)

A slew of TV shows were canceled in 2017, and the list of shows canceled in 2018 has grown rapidly since May as networks decide their schedules of new and returning shows, and figure out what they're doing in 2019.

Despite slightly better reception for its second season that dropped in September, Netflix has canceled "Iron Fist" after two seasons, a show that wasn't a hit with critics. Days later, Netflix canceled Marvel's "Luke Cage," leaving many wondering why these seemingly successful superhero shows are getting the axe.

So far in 2018, networks have canceled fan favorites like "The Last Man on Earth" and "Quantico." Fox also canceled its quirky cop comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but NBC picked it up for another season less than two days later.

ABC also canceled the previously renewed "Roseanne" revival, after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. However, ABC announced a spin-off called "The Conners" without Barr coming this fall.

In 2018, the streaming giants are canceling more shows than ever as well, with many getting cut on Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix.

So if you're wondering why a show you love hasn't returned in 2018, it might have been canceled. (You can also use this list to see what shows are not returning in the fall or in 2019.)

Here are all the shows that were canceled in 2017 and 2018, including those from networks and streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon:

Canceled in 2018:



"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

"The Mayor" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

"Chance" — Hulu, two seasons

(Hulu)


"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

"Lady Dynamite" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

"One Mississippi" — Amazon, two seasons

(Amazon)


"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

"I Love Dick" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

"Jean-Claude Van Johnson" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon)


"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

"Once Upon a Time" — ABC, seven seasons

(ABC)


"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

"Disjointed" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

"The Librarians" — TNT, four seasons

(TNT)


"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

"Everything Sucks" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

"Mozart in the Jungle" — Amazon, four seasons

(Amazon Prime Video)


"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" — The CW, four seasons

(The CW)

Its fourth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

"Broad City" — Comedy Central, five seasons

(YouTube screencap)

Its fifth season, set to air in 2019, will be its last.



"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

"Versailles" — BBC, three seasons

(BBC)


"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

"Seven Seconds" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Living Biblically — CBS, one season

"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season

"Living Biblically" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

"Ash Vs Evil Dead" — Starz, three seasons

(Starz)


"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

"The Path" — Hulu, three seasons

(Hulu)


"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — Netflix, four seasons

(Netflix)

*Season four of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" premieres in May 2018, and there are talks that a follow-up movie is in the works.*



"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

"Transparent" — Amazon, five seasons

(Amazon)

"Transparent" will end after its upcoming fifth season, which will not star Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired over sexual harassment allegations made by two women (which he has denied).



"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

"Life Sentence" — The CW, one season

(The CW)


"Valor" — The CW, one season

"Valor" — The CW, one season

"Valor" — The CW, one season

(The CW)


"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

"The Mick" — Fox, two seasons

(FOX)


"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" — Fox, five seasons

(Fox)

Within days of cancellation, NBC picked up the show for a sixth season.



"The Last Man on Earth" — Fox, four seasons

Will Forte stars on Fox's comedy with the deceptive title "The Last Man on Earth."

Will Forte stars on Fox's comedy with the deceptive title "The Last Man on Earth."

(Fox)


"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

"Lucifer" — Fox, three seasons

(Michael Courtney/FOX)


"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

"Quantico" — ABC, three seasons

(ABC)


"Designated Survivor" — ABC, two seasons

Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman on ABC's "Designated Survivor."

Kiefer Sutherland as President Tom Kirkman on ABC's "Designated Survivor."

(ABC)


"The Brave" — NBC, one season

"The Brave" — NBC, one season

"The Brave" — NBC, one season

(NBC)


"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

"Taken" — NBC, two seasons

(NBC)


"Deception" — ABC, one season

ABC

ABC

(ABC)


"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

"The Exorcist" — Fox, two seasons

(Fox)


"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

"The Expanse" — SyFy, three seasons

(SyFy)

Amazon picked up the show for a fourth season.



"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

"The Crossing" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

"Great News" — NBC, two seasons

(Eric Liebowitz/NBC)


"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons

"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons

"The X-Files" revival — Fox, two seasons

(Ed Araquel/FOX)


"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

"Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

"Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

"Alex, Inc" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

"Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

"Superior Donuts" — CBS, two seasons

(CBS)


"Me, Myself, and I" — CBS, one season

"Me, Myself & I" stars Bobby Moynihan, left, and Jaleel White.

"Me, Myself & I" stars Bobby Moynihan, left, and Jaleel White.

(Neil Jacobs/CBS)

"Me Myself, & I" hasn't been officially canceled, but it might as well be: after six episodes, it was pulled from the schedule.



"9JKL" — CBS, one season

"9JKL" — CBS, one season

"9JKL" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

"Scorpion" — CBS, four seasons

(Jessica Brooks/CBS)


"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

"Kevin Can Wait" — CBS, two seasons

(Jeffrey Neira / CBS)


"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons

"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons

"Gotham" — Fox, five seasons

(Jeff Neumann/FOX)

It's fifth season, expected to debut in Fall 2018 will be its last.



"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

"Jane the Virgin" — The CW, five seasons

(Danny Feld/The CW)

Its fifth season, which will most likely start airing in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

"Ghosted" — Fox, one season

(Fox)


"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

"Code Black" — CBS, three seasons

(CBS)


"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

"Shooter" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


"The Royals" — E!, four seasons

"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons

"The Royals!" — E!, four seasons

(E!)

In Decemer 2017, creator Mark Schwahn was fired from the series after the completion of season four following sexual harassment allegations against him made by female cast members, writers and crew on "The Royals" and his previous show, "One Tree Hill."



"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

"Shadowhunters" — Freeform, three seasons

(Freeform)


"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

"Roseanne" revival — ABC, one season

(ABC)

After picking it up for a second season, ABC canceled the revival after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.



"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

"Timeless" — NBC, two seasons

(Joe Lederer/NBC)


"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

"The Jerry Springer Show" — NBC, 27 seasons

(NBC)


"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

"Famous in Love" — Freeform, two seasons

(Freeform)


"Colony" — USA, three seasons

"Colony" — USA, three seasons

"Colony" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

"Homeland" — Showtime, eight seasons

(Showtime)

"Homeland" will return for its eighth and final season in June 2019.



"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

"The Break with Michelle Wolf" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons

"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons

"The Big Bang Theory" — CBS, 12 seasons

(CBS)

The 12th and final season will premiere Fall 2018, and you can expect a series finale Spring 2019.



"Dietland" — AMC, one season

"Dietland" — AMC, one season

"Dietland" — AMC, one season

(AMC)


"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons

"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons

"The Deuce" — HBO, three seasons

(YouTube/HBO)


"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix

"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix

"Marvel's Iron Fist" — Netflix

(Netflix)


"Nathan For You" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"Nathan for You" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"Nathan for You" — Comedy Central, four seasons

(Comedy Central/"Nathan For You")


"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season

"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season

"All About the Washingtons" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


Marvel's "Luke Cage" — Netflix, two seasons

"Marvel's Luke Cage."

"Marvel's Luke Cage."

(Netflix)


Canceled in 2017:



"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

"Mr. Robot" — USA, four seasons

(USA Network)

The series will end in 2019 with its fourth season.



"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

"Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS, one season

(CBS)


"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

"The Blacklist: Redemption" — NBC, one season

(Virginia Sherwood/NBC)


"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

"Chicago Justice" — NBC, one season

(Matt Dinerstein/NBC)


"Will" — TNT, one season

"Will" — TNT, one season

"Will" — TNT, one season

(TNT)


"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

"The Get Down" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

"Imaginary Mary" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

"Time After Time" — ABC, one season

(ABC/Sarah Shatz)


"Doubt" — CBS, one season

"Doubt" — CBS, one season

"Doubt" — CBS, one season

(JoJo Whilden/CBS)


"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

"The Last Tycoon" — Amazon, one season

(Tristar Television/Amazon)


"Frequency" — The CW, one season

"Frequency" — The CW, one season

"Frequency" — The CW, one season

(Bettina Strauss/The CW)


"Powerless" — NBC, one season

"Powerless" — NBC, one season

"Powerless" — NBC, one season

(NBC)


"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

"The Great Indoors" — CBS, one season

(Cliff Lipson/CBS)


"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

"Good Girls Revolt" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon Studios/Jessica Miglio)


"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

"Z: The Beginning of Everything" — Amazon, one season

(Amazon Studios)

Amazon canceled this show about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald shortly after renewing it for a second season.



"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

"Blood Drive" — Syfy, one season

(Syfy)


"Pitch" — Fox, one season

"Pitch" — Fox, one season

"Pitch" — Fox, one season

(Ray Mickshaw / FOX)


"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

"Gypsy" — Netflix, one season

(Netflix)


"Making History" — Fox, one season

"Making History" — Fox, one season

"Making History" — Fox, one season

(Qantrell Colbert/FOX)


"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

"Incorporated" — Syfy, one season

(Syfy)


"APB" — Fox, one season

"APB" — Fox, one season

"APB" — Fox, one season

(Chuck Hodes / FOX)


"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

"Son of Zorn" — Fox, one season

(Fox)


"Training Day" — CBS, one season

"Training Day" — CBS, one season

"Training Day" — CBS, one season

(Michael Yarish/CBS)


"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

"Girlboss" — Netflix, one season

(Karen Ballard/netflix)


"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

"Sweet/Vicious" — MTV, one season

(MTV)


"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

"Emerald City" — NBC, one season

(Rico Torres/NBC)


"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

"No Tomorrow" — The CW, one season

(Eddy Chen/The CW)


"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

"Downward Dog" — ABC, one season

(ABC)


"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

"24: Legacy" — Fox, one season

(Guy D'Alema/FOX)


"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

"Eyewitness" — USA, one season

(USA Network)


"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

"Scream Queens" — Fox, two seasons

(Michael Becker / FOX)


"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

"Rosewood" — Fox, two seasons

(Adam Taylor/FOX)


"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

"The Knick" — Cinemax, two seasons

(Paul Schiraldi/HBO)


"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

"Vice Principals" — HBO, two seasons

(HBO)


"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

"Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" — CBS, two seasons

(Trae Patton/CBS)


"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

"Sense8" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

"Secrets & Lies" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)


"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

"Dr. Ken" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC)


"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

"Haters Back Off" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

"Chelsea" — Netflix, two seasons

(Netflix)


"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons

"The Real O'Neals" — ABC, two seasons

"The Real O’Neals" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC/Kevin Foley)


"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

"The Catch" — ABC, two seasons

(ABC)


"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

"Bloodline" — Netflix, three seasons

(Netflix)


"Love" — Netflix, three seasons

"Love" — Netflix, three

"Love" — Netflix, three seasons

(Netflix)


"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons

"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons play

"Man Seeking Woman" — FXX, three seasons

(Michael Gibson/FXX)


"Playing House" — USA, three seasons

"Playing House" — USA, three seasons play

"Playing House" — USA, three seasons

(USA)


"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons

"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons play

"The Carmichael Show" — NBC, three seasons

(Chris Haston/NBC)


"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons

"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons play

"The Odd Couple" — CBS, three seasons

(CBS)


"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons

"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons play

"Zoo" — CBS, three seasons

(Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/CBS)


"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons

"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons play

"The Leftovers" — HBO, three seasons

(HBO)


"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons

"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons play

"Odd Mom Out" — Bravo, three seasons

(Nicole Rivelli/Bravo)


"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons

"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons play

"Girl Meets World" — Disney Channel, three seasons

(Disney Channel)


"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons

"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons play

"Red Oaks" — Amazon, three seasons

(Amazon)


"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons

"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons play

"American Crime" — ABC, three seasons

(ABC)


"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons

"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons play

"Difficult People" — Hulu, three seasons

(Hulu)


"Reign" — The CW, four seasons

"Reign" — The CW, four seasons play

"Reign" — The CW, four seasons

(Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW)


"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons

"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons play

"Sleepy Hollow" — Fox, four seasons

(Tina Rowden/FOX)


"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons

"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons play

"Black Sails" — Starz, four seasons

(Sony Pictures Television / Starz)


"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons

"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons play

"@midnight" — Comedy Central, four seasons

(Comedy Central)


"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons play

"Being Mary Jane" — BET, four seasons

(BET)

A two-hour movie, set to air in 2018, will end the series.



"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons

"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons play

"12 Monkeys" — Syfy, four seasons

(SyFy)

The fourth and final season will air in 2018.



"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons

"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons play

"Masters of Sex" — Showtime, four seasons

("Masters of Sex" on Showtime)


"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons

"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons play

"Halt and Catch Fire" — AMC, four seasons

(AMC)


"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons

"Bates Motel" — A&amp;E, five seasons play

"Bates Motel" — A&E, five seasons

(A&E)


"You're the Worst" — FXX, five seasons

Chris Greere play

Chris Greere

(Byron Cohen/FX)

Its fifth season, which is set to air in Fall 2018, will be its last.



"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons

"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons play

"Orphan Black" — BBC America, five seasons

(BBC America)


"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons

"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons play

"2 Broke Girls" — CBS, six seasons

(Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)


"Girls" — HBO, six seasons

"Girls" — HBO, six seasons play

"Girls" — HBO, six seasons

(HBO)


"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons

"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons play

"Grimm" — NBC, six seasons

(Scott Green/NBC)


"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons

"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons play

"Last Man Standing" — ABC, six seasons

(ABC)


"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons

"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons play

"Teen Wolf" — MTV, six seasons

(MTV)


"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons

"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons play

"Baby Daddy" — Freeform, six seasons

(Freeform)


"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons

"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons play

"House of Cards" — Netflix, six seasons

(Netflix)

Its upcoming sixth season, which has been delayed because of rewrites around the departure of Kevin Spacey, will be its last.



"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons

"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons play

"The Mindy Project" — Hulu, six seasons

(Hulu)


"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons

"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons play

"Scandal" — ABC, seven seasons

(ABC)

Its seventh season, now airing, will be its last.



"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons

"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons play

"New Girl" — Fox, seven seasons

(FOX/"New Girl")

Its seventh season, set to air in 2018, will be its last.



"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons

"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons play

"Workaholics" — Comedy Central, seven seasons

(Adam Newacheck/Comedy Central)


"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons

"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons play

"Pretty Little Liars" — Freeform, seven seasons

(Freeform)


"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons

"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons play

"Veep" — HBO, seven seasons

(HBO)

Its upcoming seventh season will be its last.



"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons

"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons play

"The Vampire Diaries" — The CW, eight seasons

(Annette Brown/The CW)


"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons play

"The Middle" — ABC, nine seasons

(ABC)

The ninth season, currently airing, is its last season.



"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons

"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons play

"Adventure Time" — Cartoon Network, 10 seasons

(Cartoon Network)

Final episodes will air in 2018.



"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons

"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons play

"Bones" — Fox, 12 seasons

(Patrick McElhenney/FOX)


